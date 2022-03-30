Watch

Justin Bieber Booed For Mocking Montreal Canadiens’ Poor Season At Concert: Watch

Justin Bieber
LESE / BACKGRID
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber wears a stylish hat to a solo dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber pictured riding a motorcycle while filming his next music video in East LA. Justin was filming a video believed to be for a track on JB6 his unnamed and unreleased 6th studio album. The singer spent a few hours at a location near the LA river shooting the scene with crew. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Justin Bieber was booed for cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs and dissing the Montreal Canadiens during his Justice tour.

Justin Bieber definitely got the crowd going during his “Justice” tour on Tuesday, March 29, but it wasn’t in a good way. Justin got booed at his Montreal concert for dissing their hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens. “How about those Leafs though, huh?” He asked, referencing their rival team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Justin happens to be a fan of the team and even gave his friend and a teammate at the Leafs a shoutout. “Auston Matthews is really doing some work here in Montreal,” he enthused. The crowd then began to boo him in full force but that didn’t stop the “Ghost singer” “How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year,” he continued, adding, “Maybe next year, maybe next year.” As the crowd continued to boo him and shout expletives, the pop singer began chanting “Let’s go Leafs!”

His tour certainly hasn’t been all smooth sailing. His wife Hailey Baldwin was hospitalized in the middle of the tour. She later revealed that she had a dangerous blood clot due to complications from COVID-19. A source close to the singer said that he was “anxious, scared and stressed especially once they found out what was going on he was kind of really taking it hard because he was really scared.”

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber in concert (LESE / BACKGRID)

The source also shared that his wife has been a great source of comfort to him while he “has been on tour. He has been dealing with the normal stresses of putting on a great show so when he has down time with Hailey, he really takes advantage of it and makes sure that all the time spent with her is genuine and real enjoyment.”

He even took a moment to give her a shoutout during one of the stops of his Justice tour. “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife. She’s out there somewhere,” Justin said, as the crowd went absolutely wild. The “Baby” singer went on, “She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing.”