Bre Tiesi, Who Is Pregnant With Nick Cannon’s 8th Child, Says She & Mariah Carey Are ‘Supportive’ Of Each Other

Bre Tiesi opened up about where her relationship with Nick Cannon and his baby mamas stand as she’s pregnant with his eighth kid.

Bre Tiesi opened up on the family dynamic between Nick Cannon and his other baby mamas. Bre is currently pregnant with the Wild ‘N Out host’s eighth child. He has five different baby mamas, including Mariah Carey, and Bre is just the most recent. Regardless, they all seem to get along and are “very supportive of each other,” as Bre told E! News.

“I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation,” Bre explained, “and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.'” It’s nice to hear that all the ladies are able to be there for each other. Bre even theorized that she could see all their children becoming friends as adults one day.

She also weighed in on her relationship with Nick Cannon. She has had other relationships in between the times she was with Nick, she explained that she has “always come back” to him. “Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Bre shared. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.'”

“That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at,” she continued. Bre and Nick revealed that they were expecting a baby at the end of January. The rumors first started when The Masked Singer host at Bre’s gender reveal party.

He shared that he waited to reveal the news in honor of his son Zen’s tragic death. Zen, who he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at just five months old due to a brain tumor. He died in December 2021, just ahead of the holidays, so it makes sense that Nick waited until January to break the news. As for his other kids, he shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell and one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.