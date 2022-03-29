Fashion

Paulina Gretzky Slays In Plunging Black Dress For Sister’s Birthday Dinner With Dad Wayne

paulina gretzky
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Dustin Johnson of the US, left, walks with his partner Paulina Gretzky on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, . Johnson and Fowler won 4 and 2 over Europe's Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen Ryder Cup Golf, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 28 Sep 2018
The US team's Dustin Johnson (R) gets a kiss from his wife Paulina Gretzky (L) after winning his match during the Singles matches on the final day of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Whistling Straits golf course in Kohler, Wisconsin, USA, 26 September 2021. 2020 Ryder Cup golf tournament, Kohler, USA - 26 Sep 2021
Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, watches her husband during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados. Pictured: Ref: SPL569156 270613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Paulina Gretzky looked fabulous in a sheer black plunging dress while out for her little sister, Emilia’s birthday with their dad, Wayne.

Paulina Gretzky always looks fabulous no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what happened when she went out to eat with her family. The 33-year-old was out to eat for her sister Emilia’s birthday, with their dad, Wayne Gretzky. For the outing, Paulina rocked a plunging black off-the-shoulder dress with sheer sleeves.

Paulina’s dress was completely cut out on the bodice with a tie in the front of her chest revealing ample cleavage. The long sleeves were tight and sheer while the hem was super short. She accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces and a gorgeous blowout.

Paulina has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently, she was at her bachelorette party in Saint Barts when she wore a skintight strapless white mini dress that highlighted her toned figure perfectly.

Paulina accessorized her white mini with a pair of white sneakers and a white cowboy hat that was bedazzled with crystal fringe. Meanwhile, all of her guests were dressed in head-to-toe pink outfits.

Related Gallery

Stars In Mini Dresses With Plunging Necklines -- PICS

Miami Beach, FL - American singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini was invited to sing for Aerie fans during spring break by The Pool at Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach. During the performance, the country singer cools off with a cocktail after finishing her song. The blonde singer sang 3 songs, and on the last one, she confessed that she "just learned" the song. Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Margot Robbie steps out to pay a friend a visit looking stunning in a black mini dress. Pictured: Margot Robbie BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Olivia Munn wears a plunging short green dress at the Hollywood Reporter party at Avra in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Olivia MunnBACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Aside from this look, Paulina rocked a white one-piece swimsuit that was super cheeky, with a sheer white mesh cover-up on top.

When Paulina isn’t wearing mini dresses or bikinis, she still manages to look sexy even when she’s covered up. One of our favorite looks from her was when she rocked a skintight SKIMS x Fendi jumpsuit with a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside.

She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.