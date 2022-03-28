Saweetie Rocks Dangerously Low-Cut Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Saweetie looked incredibly sexy when she rocked an extremely low-cut gown with a hip-high slit on the side at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Saweetie is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27. The 28-year-old rapper arrived at the party wearing a black gown with an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her hips.

The bodice of the dress featured very thin pieces of fabric that barely covered her chest and put ample cleavage on full display. Meanwhile, the sides were completely cut out, showing off her tiny waist.

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, there was a massive, hip-high slit on the skirt that showed off her toned leg, which was accentuated with a pair of black strappy platform heels. She accessorized with dazzling diamond rings, earrings, and a large cuff bracelet.

This was Saweetie’s second sexy look of the night, and earlier she attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. For the event, she wore a tight black dress with the entire bodice cutout.

The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and tiny straps across her chest, waist, and abs, that was so thin, they barely just covered her nipples. She topped her look off with long black gloves and strappy black sandals.

Saweetie is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit whether it’s on or off the red carpet and just recently she put her toned legs on display at a basketball game when she wore high-waisted super short distressed denim shorts.

She styled her daisy dukes with a sleeveless, tight black and white striped sheer top, slip-on white leather heeled mules, sunglasses, and diamond jewelry.