Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Rocks Gorgeous Gown With Plunging Neckline At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Natalia Bryant stunned in a dazzling gown with a black plunging top and gold shimmery skirt at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Natalia Bryant, 19, looked stunning on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. She rocked a dazzling gown with an extremely deep-plunging neckline. The top of her dress was black with spaghetti straps and exposed a stunning criss-cross necklace. The skirt of her gown shined bright in the night! The skirt was metallic gold with pleats that added some fabulous texture.

Her mom Vanessa Bryant proudly showed off her daughter’s stunning Oscars look on her Instagram. She posted a snap of her daughter walking the red carpet. “That’s my baby!!!” She exclaimed in the caption. Vanessa has proved that she’s a proud mom time and time again. The mother-daughter duo recently did a photoshoot together for BVLGARI. During the shoot, they listed what they admire about each other.

Vanessa commended her daughter for her sense of compassion. “I wish I had someone like you when I was growing up. You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends,” she shared. “You always find the goodness in people. I admire that.” Natalia also sweetly listed some positive traits that she respects about her mom.

“People may not remember what you said or what you did, but they’ll remember how you made them feel. That’s the lesson I’ve carried throughout my life,” Natalia said, referencing the things she’s learned from her mom. “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level and I feel like that’s rare for a mother and daughter. The way you go about life and how you always look for the positive side in any situation … you taught that to me and I always carry that with me.”

Natalia also has some big things in store for her future. About a year ago, she announced she’d be attending USC. Vanessa was just as proud of her daughter then. She uploaded a video of her daughter learning that she got in. “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!” She exclaimed. For context, Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi Bryant tragically died in a plane crash back in 2020.