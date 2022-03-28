Fashion

Halsey Brings The Heat In A Sheer Lace Gown At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Halsey looked incredible in a completely sheer, black lace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27.

Halsey, 27, stunned in a see-through black lace dress while appearing at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Sunday, Mar. 27. Halsey’s dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and the entire dress was sheer, except for her private parts.

Halsey looked stunning in this sheer black lace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The singer accessorized with sky-high platform pumps, a Grace Lee Link Column Ring W Diamonds, and Delfina Delettrez Unchain My Art Diamond Loop Earrings.

Halsey’s sexy lace ensemble was a dramatic contrast from their last red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, Mar. 22. There, the “Graveyard” artist put it all out there donning a sparkling Swarovski crystal jumpsuit by designer Andres Sarda. The black and silver ensemble was truly a sight to behold, showing off Halsey’s taut midriff along with hints of her derriere, courtesy of some provocative cut-outs on her hips.

Halsey’s red carpet appearance came after the artist shared a bit about her forthcoming projects. It appears the star is keen on taking a new direction with her music.

The entire back of Halsey’s dress was see-through, revealing her cheeky underwear. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

The Manic artist took to Instagram on Mar. 22 and wrote, “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album.” They went on, “I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’] yet idk. I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

Halsey’s last album was significantly darker than her previous ventures. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power featured a distinctly industrial influence, produced by none other than Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.