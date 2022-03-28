Halsey Brings The Heat In A Sheer Lace Gown At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

Halsey looked incredible in a completely sheer, black lace gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27.

Halsey, 27, stunned in a see-through black lace dress while appearing at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party on Sunday, Mar. 27. Halsey’s dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and the entire dress was sheer, except for her private parts.

The singer accessorized with sky-high platform pumps, a Grace Lee Link Column Ring W Diamonds, and Delfina Delettrez Unchain My Art Diamond Loop Earrings.

Halsey’s sexy lace ensemble was a dramatic contrast from their last red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, Mar. 22. There, the “Graveyard” artist put it all out there donning a sparkling Swarovski crystal jumpsuit by designer Andres Sarda. The black and silver ensemble was truly a sight to behold, showing off Halsey’s taut midriff along with hints of her derriere, courtesy of some provocative cut-outs on her hips.

Halsey’s red carpet appearance came after the artist shared a bit about her forthcoming projects. It appears the star is keen on taking a new direction with her music.

The Manic artist took to Instagram on Mar. 22 and wrote, “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album.” They went on, “I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’] yet idk. I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

Halsey’s last album was significantly darker than her previous ventures. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power featured a distinctly industrial influence, produced by none other than Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.