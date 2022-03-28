Ciara Slays In Sexy Cutout Dress At Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party With Russell Wilson

Peek-a-boo! The singer stunned in a shimmering, burgundy dress that looked like it was painted on her body.

Berry nice! Ciara, 36, made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Mar. 27. The songstress looked absolutely stunning in a shiny, merlot-hued ensemble with chic cut-outs galore.

The “Level Up” artist smoldered in the asymmetrical number, which was elegantly draped over her lean figure. Offering up more skin, her dress featured little cutouts on the chest and on her midriff. Continuing the glamour, she slicked her hair back and played up her eyes with some matching metallic shadow. A diamond cuff and platforms completed Ciara’s ensemble.

Joining the beauty was husband Russell Wilson, who was handsome in a black, double-breasted suit, with his shirt unbuttoned enough to reveal a diamond cross and a bit of chest. Shiny shoes and a smile completed the NFL hunk’s ensemble.