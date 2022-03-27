Pregnant Nicky Hilton Glows In Pink Sequin Gown With Feathers On Oscar Red Carpet: Photos

Nicky Hilton stunned in sequins on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, rocking a pink gown with feather detailing that showed off her baby bump.

All love to Paris, but at this year’s Oscars, all our eyes were on Nicky Hilton, her gorgeous gown, and her growing baby bump. The star, 38, stunned on the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet in a gorgeous pink sequined gown with dramatic feathered sleeves. Nicky announced back in January that she’s expecting her third child with hubby James Rothschild, 37.

Arriving at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Mar. 27, Nicky was all smiles as she sweetly cradled her bump while posing for photos on the red carpet. For the big event, Nicky chose a floor-length sequined gown in a pale, baby pink shade, perfectly complementing her dewy, natural makeup and flowing blonde waves. The gorgeous dress featured a draped neckline and batwing sleeves complete with fabulous feather trim on the ends. Though she kept her accessories simple, leaving the focus on her dress, Nicky added some bling with an enormous ring on her pointer finger.

Nicky was all smiles as she kept a hand on her belly while walking the carpet. Nicky, who already shares children Lily Grace and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn with financier James, revealed her pregnancy by way of a rep back in January, PEOPLE confirmed. James and Nicky tied the knot back in 2015, in an extravagant ceremony at Kensington Gardens where Nicky’s older sister Paris Hilton, 41, served as maid of honor.

Though Nicky and James may both come from wealth and luxury, Nicky’s shared with fans that since the pandemic, their lives as parents haven’t been as glamorous as one might expect. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife back in April 2020, Nicky revealed that comfy sweats, cashmere sweaters, and coloring books were essential in getting her family through the cooped-up days of early COVID-19. Oh, and the Disney+ app, of course. “Beyond thankful to the folks at Disney for releasing Frozen 2 three months early,” Nicky jokingly shared.