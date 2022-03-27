Heidi Klum Wears Bedazzled Mini Dress For Oscars Date Night With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum was one of many stars to attend Elton John’s annual Oscars viewing party. Photos from the epic event showed just how gorgeous the model looked with her husband.

Heidi Klum, 48, arrived in style to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party with her husband Tom Kaulitz on Sunday, March 27. The model wore a bedazzled silver mini dress and feathers wrapped around her. She had her blonde hair done up in a messy bun and look absolutely gorgeous for the couple’s date night.

Tom, 32, looked dapper in a black suit and black leather jacket. He and Heidi were all smiles together as they posed for photos at the start of the annual party.

Heidi is a regular at Elton John’s annual party. The event took place virtually last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for the pre-pandemic 2020 Oscars, the party was a full-scale affair, and Heidi was of course in attendance. She wore an animal-print floor-length gown with a matching train that year.

Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party has been a Hollywood staple since 1993. While there’s plenty of fun and games, Elton’s party is actually a charity event to raise money for his AIDS Foundation, which is committed to (according to its website), “creating an AIDS free future.” In addition to Heidi, TKNAMES also attended this year’s party.

Guests at Elton’s party are tuning into the 94th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes on ABC. The ceremony celebrates the best of cinema over the past year. Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Nicole Kidman are among the A-list stars nominated. The coveted Best Picture prize is expected to go to The Power of the Dog or CODA.