Christina Milian’s Adorable Daughter Violet, 12, Is As Tall As Mom At Olivia Rodrigo Film Premiere

The pop star/actress rocked a pink fringe mini dress for the Disney event as Violet was all smiles on the red carpet.

Christina Milian looked every inch the proud parent as she treated her daughter Violet to a red-carpet extravaganza. The pop star/actress, 40, was spotted alongside her 12-year-old baby girl at the Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 24). The adorable duo rocked pink ensembles for the event, as they hugged each other and smiled for the shutterbugs.

The “Dip It Low” singer dared to impress in a pretty pink mini dress featuring metallic fringe. She topped off the stunning look with a pair of dangling earrings, a single gold bracelet and pink high heels. Her trademark raven tresses were left long and loose with a simple part down the middle. Christina went with minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Violet, meanwhile, stood taller than her mom as she donned a cute pink jacket over a light green romper set. To add to the age-appropriate look, Violet stomped the red carpet in a pair of fresh checkered sneakers.

Christina obviously adores Violet, whom she shares with rapper The Dream. Last month, the Resort to Love star took to her Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the eldest of her three children on her big day. “Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. Forever you have been my partner, my ace, my best friend. Today you are 12 – I can’t believe it,” Christina wrote alongside sweet snaps of the pair. “This may be the last year you’ll let me kiss you in public (—you’re already acting brand new in front of your friends right now, lol) I hope today is a special day you’ll remember forever. You’re an awesome daughter and a great sister. We ALLLLL LOVE YOU so much.”

The mother of three welcomed her second child, Isaiah, with her French songwriting partner Matt Pokora on Jan. 20, 2020. The couple gave birth to son Kenna, on April 2021. “Luckily, my partner, my husband is a really great partner in this,” Christina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about raising her kids. “For my second and my third I’ve had my husband around to help me, but with my daughter, my mom was there to help me. And then there were times I was on my own, and it’s tough, but you get through it.”