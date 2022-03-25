See Pics

Christina Milian’s Adorable Daughter Violet, 12, Is As Tall As Mom At Olivia Rodrigo Film Premiere

Christina Milian
Broadimage/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Here he comes! Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora gather with close friends and family for an intimate baby shower held in Westwood,CA to celebrate the imminent arrival of their baby boy. The couple enjoyed food, fun and cake along with Milian’s daughter Violet, mom Carmen, sisters Danielle and Elizabeth and celebrity friends including Malika (also pregnant) and Khadijah Haqq, Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson. 04 Jan 2020 Pictured: Christina Milian. Photo credit: MOVI Inc. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA586726_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Christina Milian 'Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Christina Milian and Violet Madison Nash 'Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Roissy, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Christina Milian is seen raveling with her son from Los Angeles to Paris-Charles De Gaulle airport in France. When she arrived on French soil, she wore a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus. Christina and her partner Matt Pokora unite and then returned to their Parisian home with their son. Pictured: Christina Milian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

The pop star/actress rocked a pink fringe mini dress for the Disney event as Violet was all smiles on the red carpet.

Christina Milian looked every inch the proud parent as she treated her daughter Violet to a red-carpet extravaganza. The pop star/actress, 40, was spotted alongside her 12-year-old baby girl at the Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 24). The adorable duo rocked pink ensembles for the event, as they hugged each other and smiled for the shutterbugs.

Christina Milian
Christina Milian treated daughter Violet to a red-carpet affair in March 2022. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The “Dip It Low” singer dared to impress in a pretty pink mini dress featuring metallic fringe. She topped off the stunning look with a pair of dangling earrings, a single gold bracelet and pink high heels. Her trademark raven tresses were left long and loose with a simple part down the middle. Christina went with minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Violet, meanwhile, stood taller than her mom as she donned a cute pink jacket over a light green romper set. To add to the age-appropriate look, Violet stomped the red carpet in a pair of fresh checkered sneakers.

Christina obviously adores Violet, whom she shares with rapper The Dream. Last month, the Resort to Love star took to her Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the eldest of her three children on her big day. “Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. Forever you have been my partner, my ace, my best friend. Today you are 12 – I can’t believe it,” Christina wrote alongside sweet snaps of the pair. “This may be the last year you’ll let me kiss you in public (—you’re already acting brand new in front of your friends right now, lol) I hope today is a special day you’ll remember forever. You’re an awesome daughter and a great sister. We ALLLLL LOVE YOU so much.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Kids Who Are Now Taller Than Their Parents: Jennifer Garner & Others With Tall Children

Christina Milian and Violet Madison Nash 'Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen out with her 19 Yearl Old on Preston Pippen who towered over her as they were seen leaving Delilah Bar/Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 20 Dec 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815126_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The mother of three welcomed her second child, Isaiah, with her French songwriting partner Matt Pokora on Jan. 20, 2020. The couple gave birth to son Kenna, on April 2021. “Luckily, my partner, my husband is a really great partner in this,” Christina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about raising her kids. “For my second and my third I’ve had my husband around to help me, but with my daughter, my mom was there to help me. And then there were times I was on my own, and it’s tough, but you get through it.”