Christina Milian Models Cutout Lingerie From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Line In New Selfie

Christina Milian looked sexier than ever when she showed off her incredible figure in lace cutout lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection.

When it comes to Christina Milian, one thing is for sure – she is always posting sexy photos on her Instagram. That’s exactly what the 40-year-old did when she flaunted her toned figure in a lacy black lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection.

Christina posted the selfie writing, “No caption necessary @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.” In the photo, Christina rocked a plunging, sheer black lace bra with black straps down her chest that wrapped around her neck.

She styled the bra with a garter around her waist with black criss-cross straps around her toned abs. She paired the bra with the matching black lacy, high-rise underwear and kept her long, black hair down in waves while massive silver hoop earrings completed her look.

Christina is always rocking Savage X Fenty and it’s seriously impressive considering she just gave birth to a baby boy, Kenna, back in April 2021. Just recently, she revealed her super toned, post-baby body in a purple lingerie set.

Christina posted two photos of herself rocking the purple set with the caption, “The darker the berry The sweeter the juice.” In the first photo, Christina wore a polka dot purple halterneck bralette that had a super low-cut neckline lined with lace. She styled the top with the matching high-rise lacy bottoms and a bold red lip.

Aside from this look, she also rocked a pink and orange Wildly Pink & Tangerine Tiger Stripe Bra that had a plunging neckline lined with lace styled with the matching low-rise lace thong, both from the Cotton Essentials collection.