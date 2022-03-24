Fashion

Camila Cabello Rocks Sheer Corset Top & Patterned Suit In London – Photos

camila cabello
Raw Image LTD/MEGA
Camila Cabello leaving BBC Radio 1 and arriving at a Japanese Restaurant in Central London. 24 Mar 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA841454_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lifestyle Director

Camila Cabello looked fabulous in a sheer black mesh corset top with a gorgeous satin patterned suit while in London doing interviews.

Camila Cabello headed to London for an interview with BBC Radio 1 on March 24 and she looked stunning in her outfit. The 25-year-old singer showed off her toned figure in a Dries Van Noten ensemble featuring a sheer bodysuit and a satin suit.

camila cabello
Camila Cabello looked gorgeous in this Dries Van Noten outfit at BBC Radio 1 in London on March 24. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

Camila threw on a tight black, sleeveless mesh corset bodysuit that was completely sheer on the bodice. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted, black flared leg trousers. The pants featured a cool, colorful floral pattern on them and she topped her look off with a matching, oversized blazer.

Camila accessorized her outfit with chunky black platform heels, massive diamond hoop earrings, and pin-straight hair which she had down and parted in the middle.

Camila posted a slew of photos of herself in the outfit, which showed off ample skin, and she captioned the post, “I may not have overboobs but I do have underboobs.”

camila cabello
Camila wore a sheer mesh bodysuit tucked into high-waisted satin trousers & a matching oversized blazer with colorful floral prints on it. (Raw Image LTD/MEGA)

Camila has been rocking a bunch of sexy outfits lately and just the day before she posted a photo wearing a Givenchy Cutout Bead-Embellished Tulle, Satin and Wool and Mohair-Blend Blazer, which she chose to keep unbuttoned, showing off her bare chest underneath.

Meanwhile, the day before that, she rocked an insanely sexy, long-sleeve black Tom Ford Synthetic Cutout Maxi Dress, that was completely ripped up and cut out on the bodice, sleeves, and sides of the skirt, which showed off her entire leg.

Camila has been hitting the gym for some intense workouts and her hard work is obviously paying off. She recently posted videos of herself doing a weight-lifting workout with her trainer, Jenna Willis, while wearing a neon pink sports bra with an orange and yellow band styled with a pair of matching, high-waisted biker shorts.