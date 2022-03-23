Breaking News

Leona Lewis Pregnant: ‘X Factor’ Star Confirms She’s Expecting With Baby Bump Photo

British singer Leona Lewis will welcome a baby this summer with husband Dennis Jauch, whom she married in July 2019.

Leona Lewis is pregnant! The “Bleeding Love” singer, 36, is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch, the couple announced Wednesday March 23 via Instagram. In the professional pregnancy shoot you can see here the X Factor winner looked utterly gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, slim-fitting black dress, showing off her growing baby bump in style. “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption as she smiled at the camera, one hand behind her head of gorgeous, blonde-flecked chestnut curls.

Fan love poured in immediately, with one user writing, “I love u I’m so happy for you,” adding a crying eyes and heart emoji. “aaaaaaa!!! Congratulations,” an up-and-coming singer Charlotte Jane commented while Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth wrote, “OMG CONGRATS @leonalewis !!!!” Vanessa Williams also chimed in, “”Yay!!!!” in ecstatic support.

In addition, Leona’s hubby wrote, “Hot Mama,” in support of his wife, also adding a heart and heart eye emoji to the mix. We’ll chime in to say congratulations to the beautiful husband and wife on their future child!

Leona, who hails from Islington, London, attended the BRIT School of Performing Arts but quit at age 17 to pursue her musical career. She worked as a waitress and receptionist to support her recording sessions until auditioning for season three of the British X Factor in 2006. She was mentored by Simon Cowell and ultimately won the competition. Her cover of Kelly Clarkson‘s “A Moment Like This” rocketed to number one in the U.K. but her international breakthrough came in 2007 with her massive hit “Bleeding Love,” which was written by U.S. pop star Jesse McCartney.

Leona continued to record and tour and went on to be a guest judge on The X Factor herself. She was also nominated in 2016 for a CMT Award for her cover duet with Adam Lambert of Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.” Moreover, the singer made her Broadway debut in July 2016 as Grizabella in a revival of Cats.