Shawn Mendes ‘Likes’ Hot Photo Of Ex Camila Cabello In A Sexy Cut-Out Dress

Shawn Mendes couldn’t resist Camila Cabello’s latest thirst trap and recently double-tapped on her steamy Instagram post just after venting about being ‘on my own.’

Shawn Mendes may no longer be dating Camila Cabello but it doesn’t mean he isn’t following her social media updates– especially the sexy ones. The “Stitches” recently double-tapped on his ex-girlfriend’s steamy Instagram upload. The “Havana” singer is rocking a black cut-out dress that left very little to the imagination. She rocked a wet hair look as she ran her hands up and down her body. It’s easy to see why Shawn may feel like he’s missing out. Take a look at the sexy snap here.

In fact, the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” singer recently vented about how he has been struggling since the breakup. He expressed that he hasn’t gotten used to being alone and not having someone to work through his problems with as he sat in front of his piano. “You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s**t that comes after it,” he said on a video he uploaded to Twitter.

“Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f*cking on the edge, you know?” he continued. “And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.” It seems he may not be enjoying the single life as much as he initially let on. Shortly after the breakup, he was spotted hanging out with a Camila look-alike for a beach ritual and lunch date.

While Camila initially held out hope that they might rekindle, she seems to have fully moved on now. The songstress reportedly was holding out hope that she and Shawn would’ve been able to reconcile when they met up in Miami. In fact, the two were spotted looking quite smitten as they walked Shawn’s dog.

However, since that didn’t work out, Camila officially kissed that relationship goodbye with her single “Bam Bam.” A source close to the “My Oh My” singer confirmed to HollywoodLife that her single is “absolutely about her breakup with Shawn Mendes.” Ultimately, she wants the song to “show her fans that she is okay and that she is ready to move on.”