How Lady Gaga Feels About Attending The Oscars After Being Snubbed For ‘House Of Gucci’

Lady Gaga was asked to be a presenter at the 2022 Oscars after her shocking snub for best actress in ‘House of Gucci.’ Here’s how she feels about it all.

Lady Gaga, 35, had a million reasons for not attending the upcoming 2022 Oscars, which are taking place on Sunday, March 27, in Hollywood, Calif. After being infamously snubbed for a best actress nomination this year for her starring role in House of Gucci — a film that only nabbed one nom in the Best Hair and Makeup category — Gaga agreed to be a presenter at the award show. Now, with less than one week to go before the Oscars triumphant return to The Dolby Theater on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned Gaga’s true feelings about the entire ordeal.

According to a source, there are no hard feelings. “Going through this unique award season has gotten Gaga more and more motivated to do more film work, which she is hoping will get her the Oscar nomination that escaped her this year,” the source told us. “It has lit a fire in her to get up on that stage again and win an Oscar in the future.”

Lady Gaga recently received the Icon Awards at the Palm Springs Film Awards for her portrayal as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott film. She was also nominated for a SAG award and for a Critic’s Choice award. She failed to win at either. However, after being dissed by the Oscars, she graciously congratulated those who were nominated. “Just because it isn’t happening this year doesn’t make her not want that for herself,” the source told HollywoodLife. “As much as music and touring are always in her future, she has proven that she can have it all and she is looking for even meatier roles and she is convinced she will be an Oscar winner down the road no doubt.”

A separate source agreed and said that Lady Gaga “isn’t letting the fact that she wasn’t nominated this time around get to her whatsoever. Gaga has already conquered so many of her goals and she feels incredibly lucky to have the accolades she does,” the insider said, adding, “She is so excited about attending the Oscars and she wouldn’t miss it for the world. Gaga is proud that she was chosen to present and she’s looking forward to an amazing evening.”