Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Daisy Dukes & Cutout Top In Cute New TikTok Video: Watch

In a behind-the-scenes look at one of her recent photo shoots, Kelsea Ballerini strikes a pose while rocking tiny shorts and a white cutout top.

Kelsea Ballerini came to slay in her latest TikTok video! On March 20, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes clip from a photo shoot, where she’s wearing a pair of daisy duke shorts. The look is complete with a white top that has side cutouts, as well as pink cowboy boots. Her hair is styled in waves and parted down the middle and the video is captioned with a cowboy emoji.

Kelsea has been hard at work over the last several weeks. At the beginning of March, she performed at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. She also took a trip to Miami for her collaboration with Aerie. Her recent shows have followed the success of her song “Half of my Hometown,” which recently went to No. 1 on country radio.

Additionally, Kelsea has been preparing for her next era of music. In mid-March, she celebrated the two year anniversary of her March 2020 album, Kelsea, and said she was officially closing the chapter on that album’s era. Although she didn’t confirm when new music would be coming, she’s been teasing the next chapter for quite a bit of time now, and fans are already stoked.

“You showed up for my and this album,” Kelsea gushed. “You didn’t let me move on or feel like it wasn’t good enough. And now, two years later, and simply because of you, it is the record and “era” that I’m the most proud of. It taught me patience, humility and to welcome the unexpected. To loosen up my grip on what it is I think its going to happen and just enjoy the ride while I’m on it.”

She concluded her message about Kelsea by writing, “And for what’s next…who knows what’ll happen…ain’t that always kind of magic?” However, Kelsea definitely seems to have a bit of an idea about what’s next, as she’s already posted some videos from the recording studio. The fans will just have to wait and see, though!