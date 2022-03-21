Watch

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Daisy Dukes & Cutout Top In Cute New TikTok Video: Watch

kelsea ballerini
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood 2012 CMA Music Festival, Nashville, Tennessee, America - 08 Jun 2012
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift out and about, New York, USA - 22 Jul 2018 WEARING UNRAVEL PROJECT SHIRT SHORTS BY GUCCI SHOES BY TOD'S
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani poses for a new campaign for her new line of eyeglasses for her Lamb collection. Gwen was seen posing up a storm as she was photographed in Beverly Hills while shooting a new campaign for a new line of eyeglasses. She wore her signature clothes and Jewellry that included two necklaces, one that read "Stefani" and another with her boyfriend "Shelton's" name on them. 26 Sep 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703560_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American musician Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer spotted walking around in New York City. Pictured: Kacey Musgraves,Cole Schafer Ref: SPL5234488 180621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Said Elatab / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In a behind-the-scenes look at one of her recent photo shoots, Kelsea Ballerini strikes a pose while rocking tiny shorts and a white cutout top.

Kelsea Ballerini came to slay in her latest TikTok video! On March 20, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes clip from a photo shoot, where she’s wearing a pair of daisy duke shorts. The look is complete with a white top that has side cutouts, as well as pink cowboy boots. Her hair is styled in waves and parted down the middle and the video is captioned with a cowboy emoji.

@kelseaballerini

🤠

♬ Forever – Labrinth

Kelsea has been hard at work over the last several weeks. At the beginning of March, she performed at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. She also took a trip to Miami for her collaboration with Aerie. Her recent shows have followed the success of her song “Half of my Hometown,” which recently went to No. 1 on country radio.

Additionally, Kelsea has been preparing for her next era of music. In mid-March, she celebrated the two year anniversary of her March 2020 album, Kelsea, and said she was officially closing the chapter on that album’s era. Although she didn’t confirm when new music would be coming, she’s been teasing the next chapter for quite a bit of time now, and fans are already stoked.

kelsea ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini in red short shorts. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kelsea Ballerini's Hottest Red Carpet Looks: CMA Awards & More

May be used worldwide until Nov 11, 2021, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: {Photographer Name}/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (11012506db)Kelsea Ballerini at The 54th Annual CMA Awards" on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Nov 2020Wearing Dolce & Gabbana
Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn 2021 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashvillle, United States - 09 Jun 2021

“You showed up for my and this album,” Kelsea gushed. “You didn’t let me move on or feel like it wasn’t good enough. And now, two years later, and simply because of you, it is the record and “era” that I’m the most proud of. It taught me patience, humility and to welcome the unexpected. To loosen up my grip on what it is I think its going to happen and just enjoy the ride while I’m on it.”

She concluded her message about Kelsea by writing, “And for what’s next…who knows what’ll happen…ain’t that always kind of magic?” However, Kelsea definitely seems to have a bit of an idea about what’s next, as she’s already posted some videos from the recording studio. The fans will just have to wait and see, though!