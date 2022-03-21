‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Erin Slaver

Chris Carmack and wife Erin Slaver announced the pregnancy with their second daughter as they celebrated with a ‘fiesta.’

Congratulations are in order for Chris Carmack and Erin Slaver as they prepare to welcome baby no. 2! The 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and his wife of three years, who are already parents to daughter Kai, 5, took to Instagram on March 20 and revealed that they have another girl on the way, due in May.

The happy couple shared the exciting news with fans as they celebrated the growing of their family with a “fiesta.” The O.C. alum posted a series of photographs from the party alongside family and friends. “How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!” Chris captioned the post.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed the comments section to congratulate the pair. “Such a beautiful family!!! Congrats on the new addition!!” Skylar Astin wrote. “Yayyyyyyy!!!! I am so happy for you guys,” Taylor Frey commented. “SO HAPPY for you guys!!!!” Charles Esten replied.

The pair’s fiesta-themed celebration featured an adorable tiered sombrero cake decorated with fondant cacti, red hot chili peppers, maracas, and even a miniature donkey piñata. Guests also dined on cheese quesadillas as a mariachi band serenaded the partygoers.