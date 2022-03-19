‘The 100’ Stars Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley Welcome First Child Together: See Photo

‘The 100’ family just got a new addition! Eliza Taylor revealed on March 19 that she and Bob Morley have welcomed their first child together.

Congratulations are in order! Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley just became a family of three. The 100 stars announced that their baby had finally arrived in an Instagram message on March 19. “Though sleep is well and truly a thing of the past, we could not be happier,” Eliza captioned a sweet photo of her and Bob’s bundle of joy.

Eliza and Bob did not reveal the exact date their baby was born. The precious photo Eliza posted featured a glimpse of their baby’s tiny foot.

The exciting announcement comes just over a month after Eliza and Bob revealed they were expecting. Just like with their relationship before getting married, the couple kept Eliza’s pregnancy mostly under wraps. The couple announced they were expecting their first child on February 7.

Eliza and Bob shared the same photo them both wearing slippers that said “Papa Bear” and “Mama Bear.” They revealed they were having a baby with the addition of a pair of “Baby Bear” slippers. Bob sweetly captioned his post, “Gearing up for the greatest roles ever. Big little shoes to fill and we cannot wait!”

The couple met and fell in love on the set of The CW series The 100. The actors played Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake throughout the show’s 7-season run.

Eliza and Bob publicly confirmed their relationship when they married in June 2019. “Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time,” Eliza tweeted at the time.

Bob also tweeted, “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind.”

In June 2020, Eliza explained how she and Bob fell in love. They had been friends for years while on The 100, but their relationship changed in 2019. When Eliza and her roommate were moving into an apartment, Bob came over to help and asked Eliza out on a date. “Honestly, it was as if someone had switched on a light, and we were truly seeing each other for the first time,” she wrote. They later returned to their home country of Australia and got engaged in April 2019.

“We wanted all the same things,” Eliza continued. “To live in the countryside, to have kids, to still pursue our dreams in LA while having a strong home base in Australia. And just as easily as that conversation came, so did the proposal. We said, ‘We want this life, we want it together, so let’s not waste any more time and get married.’ One month later, we were wed on a mountain top in Hawaii. We weren’t trying to break the internet, we weren’t trying to hurt our ex-partners, we were in love. Plain and simple.”