See Pics

Amy Schumer Rocks Fitted SKIMS Catsuit & Jokes She’s An ‘Unpaid Model’: Photos

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer 'I Feel Pretty' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Apr 2018
Amy Schumer and son Gene Fischer are seen in Astoria Park in Queens Borough of New York City. NY PopsUp is an ongoing festival with hundreds of pop-up performances around New York City that will continue through September 6, 2021. PopsUp festival in New York, US - 30 Mar 2021
EXCLUSIVE: New Mom Amy Schumer proudly shows off her C- Section Scar while out and about in NY. 12 Jun 2019 Pictured: Amy Schumer. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA442780_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: New Mom Amy Schumer proudly shows off her C- Section Scar while out and about in NY. 12 Jun 2019 Pictured: Amy Schumer. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA442780_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Amy Schumer is loving her SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian proudly showed off her figure in a fitted beige catsuit.

Amy Schumer is a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian rocked the newly released “All In One” catsuit in a beige Sienna tone in posts shared to her Instagram story on Friday, March 18. The blonde flashed a peace sign at the camera as she channeled Kim K with a pair of champagne colored sunglasses. Never one to miss a beats, Amy couldn’t help but crack a joke: “@Skims model unpaid or hired” she posed.

The mom-of-one was looking amazing as she embraced her curves in the skintight ensemble, opting to go barefoot. In another photo, she threw on a cozy gray sweater over top for another take on the catsuit — this time tagging Kim in an effort to promote her show, Life & Beth on Hulu. “@kimkardashian life and Beth is streaming on @hulu Now I’m wearing @skims to celebrate,” she added in text over the second photo. Amy’s PR push certainly worked: Kim reposted the funny story on her own just a few hours after!

Amy stars in the new dramedy series as Beth, as well as both directs and produces. All 10 episodes of the half-hour show — her first since Inside Amy Schumer ended six years ago — on the Disney owned streaming platform. Other stars include Michael Cera, as well as David Byrne, Hank Azaria, John Early, and Jonathan Groff.

Of course, Kim is also a new member of the Hulu family thanks to her new family reality series The Kardashians, which drops on Thursday, April 14. The new show is set to be a departure from E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which Kim describing the two season, 40 episode project as more of a “docuseries.” The 41-year-old, who is dating Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye West, also shared that the family’s various brands — including SKIMS — will be more of a focus in the new show.

Related Gallery

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer -- PICS

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer. Amy Schumer, left, and Chris Fischer arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New York The 72nd Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Newlyweds Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer laugh and hold hands as they take a walk along the beach in Miami. 03 Apr 2018 Pictured: Amy Schumer; Chris Fischer. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA193928_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Newlywed Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer leave hotel in Venice. 07 Mar 2018 Pictured: Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Photo credit: AMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA177767_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]