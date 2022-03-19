Amy Schumer Rocks Fitted SKIMS Catsuit & Jokes She’s An ‘Unpaid Model’: Photos

Amy Schumer is loving her SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian proudly showed off her figure in a fitted beige catsuit.

Amy Schumer is a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian rocked the newly released “All In One” catsuit in a beige Sienna tone in posts shared to her Instagram story on Friday, March 18. The blonde flashed a peace sign at the camera as she channeled Kim K with a pair of champagne colored sunglasses. Never one to miss a beats, Amy couldn’t help but crack a joke: “@Skims model unpaid or hired” she posed.

The mom-of-one was looking amazing as she embraced her curves in the skintight ensemble, opting to go barefoot. In another photo, she threw on a cozy gray sweater over top for another take on the catsuit — this time tagging Kim in an effort to promote her show, Life & Beth on Hulu. “@kimkardashian life and Beth is streaming on @hulu Now I’m wearing @skims to celebrate,” she added in text over the second photo. Amy’s PR push certainly worked: Kim reposted the funny story on her own just a few hours after!

Amy stars in the new dramedy series as Beth, as well as both directs and produces. All 10 episodes of the half-hour show — her first since Inside Amy Schumer ended six years ago — on the Disney owned streaming platform. Other stars include Michael Cera, as well as David Byrne, Hank Azaria, John Early, and Jonathan Groff.

Of course, Kim is also a new member of the Hulu family thanks to her new family reality series The Kardashians, which drops on Thursday, April 14. The new show is set to be a departure from E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which Kim describing the two season, 40 episode project as more of a “docuseries.” The 41-year-old, who is dating Pete Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye West, also shared that the family’s various brands — including SKIMS — will be more of a focus in the new show.