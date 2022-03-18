See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Tie-Dye Shirt In Cute Selfie After Hospitalization ‘Scared’ Justin Bieber

Shutterstock
Hailey BaldwinHailey Baldwin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019Wearing Isabel Marant, Coat, Wearing Brock Collection, Trousers, Shoes by Converse X the Fog
Paris, FRANCE - Hailey Bieber leaving the Hôtel de Crillon and arriving at Le Bar des Prés restaurant during fashion week in Paris, France. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 5 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
Hailey Bieber 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Back at it! Hailey Baldwin posted a gorgeous mirror selfie capturing her casual look just a week after being hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, seems to be in good health after experiencing a small blood clot. The super model took to Instagram to share a selfie on Friday, March 18 that gave her followers a sneak peak at her stylish and sporty outfit. Hailey Rocked a mustard yellow tie dye top with a pair of black fitted bike shorts for a Princess Diana vibe, keeping the ’90s theme going with a high sport sock and white sneakers.

She draped a gray sweater over her neck, and topped the ensemble off with a brown Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a black leather shoulder bag. Her hair was on point too, with a two braid hairstyle perfect for a casual outing in LA! The BareMinerals model kept a demure look on her face for the mirror selfie that appeared to be taken at home in her closet, with several leather and denim jackets hung behind her.

The photo comes just a week after she was hospitalized for a small blood clot in her brain, which naturally alarmed husband Justin Bieber, 27. The “Peaches” singer was “anxious, scared and stressed especially once they found out what was going on he was kind of really taking it hard because he was really scared” when he heard the news, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Notably, Justin is currently on his Justice World Tour.

Hailey described the hospitalization as one of the “scariest” moments of her life. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote via Instagram on March 12. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she penned in the iPhone note, which she posted as a photo. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she added.