Lady Gaga Is Gorgeous In Strapless Black Dress For NY Film Critics Circle Awards — Photos

Pure movie star glamour. The multi-hyphenate was radiant at the event, where she earned a Best Actress honor for her ‘House Of Gucci’ role.

Lady Gaga, 35, brought old Hollywood glamour to the Big Apple on Wednesday, Mar. 16, when she graced the NY Film Critics Circle Awards in a stunning black Jason Wu design. The House Of Gucci star was the center of attention as she took the red carpet at Manhattan’s Tao Downtown clad in a strapless silk-taffeta gown with an elegant tiered skirt, curved bustier, and subtle hi-low hem.

Elevating her petite 5’2″ figure, the Chromatica songstress donned a pair of pointy, silk platform Mary-Jane heels by Amina Muaddi. A diamond tennis bracelet and marquise cut diamond cluster earrings from Tiffany’s & Co offered another luxurious touch.

Gaga continued the look by twisting her platinum blonde locks into a chic bun, courtesy of stylist Frederic Aspiras. Her glowing glam, which consisted of champagne eyeshadow and clean, arched brows, was provided by longtime makeup artists Sarah Tanno.

It was a big night for the beauty, who took home the Best Actress honor at the awards. (Notably, she failed to earn an Oscar nom for her much-talked-about role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci. Director Guillermo Del Toro appeared virtually to give Gaga her honor, calling her “an actress (who) has brought commitment, emotion and truth to her performances,” per USA Today.

During her thank-yous, she “recognized all the women in my family, because it was through them that I was able to create the heart and soul of this character, the one that she deserved.” “These women taught me how to have big feelings in a man’s world and that having big feelings is beautiful,” Gaga told audiences. “And having big feelings also, to a lot of the world, people think it’s really ugly.”

She tied the emotions to her heritage, saying, “And they think women with big feelings are ugly. But it’s not ugly. It’s just real. And for me it’s Italian.” She went on, “It’s who we are. We’re hard work and big feelings. And also meatballs,” she said to laughter from the crowd. “Or actually in Italy, like meatballs aren’t a real thing. It would be ragú.”