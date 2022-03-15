See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Sexy Lingerie In New Victoria’s Secret Ad Campaign After Health Scare — Photos

Hailey Baldwin
Victoria's Secret
Hailey Baldwin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Hailey Bieber leaving the Hôtel de Crillon and arriving at Le Bar des Prés restaurant during fashion week in Paris, France.
Hailey Bieber LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
Hailey Bieber 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Hailey Baldwin rocked a sexy blue corset and a yellow, floral print lingerie set in a Victoria’s Secret campaign just days after she was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

Hailey Baldwin looked stunning in a recent Victoria’s Secret ad just days after she was hospitalized for COVID side effects. The model rocked a number of sexy looks for the lingerie line alongside Imaan Hammam and Paloma Elsesser. One of the hot pieces Hailey sported was a light blue, sheer corset with lace that went down to her midriff. She paired the lingerie with some cute denim shorts. Not to mention, she had an adorable posing partner as she stood beside a black horse.

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin rocks a light blue corset while posing with a horse. (Victoria’s Secret)

She also twinned with Imaan in another steamy snap. The two rocked yellow floral print lingerie but each of them put their own spin on the look. Hailey stunned in a mini corset top and thong underwear while Imaan rocked a bra, garter belt and thong with tiny bows. Hailey’s look even showed off her tiny hip tattoo.

Hailey revealed that she was hospitalized and explained the scary moment when she realized something was terribly wrong. “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in her message on Instagram. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Imaan Hammam, Hailey Baldwin
Imaan Hammam and Hailey Baldwin twinned for a Victoria’s Secret campaign. (Victoria’s Secret)

Fortunately, Hailey is back home now and grateful toward the doctors and nurses who tended to her. Her husband Justin was on his “Justice” tour while she suffered from her blood clot. A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he was “anxious, scared and stressed especially once they found out what was going on he was kind of really taking it hard because he was really scared.”

The source added that “there was definitely a lot of praying” over Hailey’s health, “and now that she is fine and away from it,” Justin “really feels blessed that she is OK, and he is really happy and if possible, loves her even more.” Thankfully, Hailey is now healthy at home but no matter what, they know they have each other to get through tough times.

 