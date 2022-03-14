Wendy Williams Smiles Wide While Reunited With DJ Boof In Rare New Photo

Wendy Williams shocked the Internet by not only allowing a pic of her to surface but spending time with her ex-friend DJ Boof after he left ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’

Wendy Williams seems to be letting go of old grudges as she was shared a laugh with her ex-friend DJ Boof. The DJ. who was once a big part of The Wendy Williams Show, uploaded a hilarious pic of him covering his ears as Wendy playfully shoved him and burst into laughter. He jokingly captioned the pic, “I don’t wanna hear it.” The two kept it casual for their hang out as Wendy wore a black sweatshirt and leggings along with a huge studded ring and blinged-out cross while Boof twinned with her in a black sweatshirt topped with a red cap.

The daytime talk show host is rarely spotted on social media. She has her own Instagram account, which DJ Boof tagged in the picture, but the page only has two posts. The most recent is a sweet pic of her and her father on his 91st birthday. The second is a video of her taking a stroll on the beach. Both were posted in February plus she hasn’t been on her show nor its social media. so this is the first time Wendy was spotted on social media in March.

This joyful reunion is a sharp turn from where their relationship was when DJ Boof left her show. And he wasn’t afraid to speak out after his departure in Fall 2020. When one fan commented that Boof left the show because of her mental health issues, he didn’t exactly deny that notion. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone [at The Wendy Williams Show] is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. i feel sorry for the workers and victims,” he wrote in response.

Earlier that year, in January 2020, the two were sparking dating rumors. The two were spotted out for dinner together in NYC which caused fans to wonder if the two were an item. However, speculation turned out to be all that was going on between them. “Wendy Williams and DJ Boof are not dating. They are just really good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her but it’s completely platonic,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

This all comes just a month after Wendy found she’d be losing her daytime TV show spot to Sherri Shepherd. The talk show host reportedly had no idea it was coming.“Wendy was blindsided … especially after the only language she has received from production has been messages of encouragement & that when she is ready to come back, they’re ready for her,” a separate source told HL.