See Pic

Wendy Williams Smiles Wide While Reunited With DJ Boof In Rare New Photo

Wendy Williams
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Wendy Williams shocked the Internet by not only allowing a pic of her to surface but spending time with her ex-friend DJ Boof after he left ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’

Wendy Williams seems to be letting go of old grudges as she was shared a laugh with her ex-friend DJ Boof. The DJ. who was once a big part of The Wendy Williams Showuploaded a hilarious pic of him covering his ears as Wendy playfully shoved him and burst into laughter. He jokingly captioned the pic, “I don’t wanna hear it.” The two kept it casual for their hang out as Wendy wore a black sweatshirt and leggings along with a huge studded ring and blinged-out cross while Boof twinned with her in a black sweatshirt topped with a red cap.

The daytime talk show host is rarely spotted on social media. She has her own Instagram account, which DJ Boof tagged in the picture, but the page only has two posts. The most recent is a sweet pic of her and her father on his 91st birthday. The second is a video of her taking a stroll on the beach. Both were posted in February plus she hasn’t been on her show nor its social media. so this is the first time Wendy was spotted on social media in March.

This joyful reunion is a sharp turn from where their relationship was when DJ Boof left her show. And he wasn’t afraid to speak out after his departure in Fall 2020. When one fan commented that Boof left the show because of her mental health issues, he didn’t exactly deny that notion. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone [at The Wendy Williams Show] is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. i feel sorry for the workers and victims,” he wrote in response.

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Wendy Williams: Photos Of The Talk Show Host

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams looks frail as she arrives home with her son Kevin Hunter Jr and a helper pushing her in a wheelchair. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot new item, Wendy Williams and Ray J hold hands as they leave her New York Apartment. Pictured: Wendy Williams,Ray J Ref: SPL5235146 280621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Wendy Williams and Ray J walk arm-in-arm as they head to work in New York City. Wendy Williams recently wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne before the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. Pictured: Wendy Williams,Ray J Ref: SPL5235149 280621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Earlier that year, in January 2020, the two were sparking dating rumors. The two were spotted out for dinner together in NYC which caused fans to wonder if the two were an item. However, speculation turned out to be all that was going on between them. “Wendy Williams and DJ Boof are not dating. They are just really good friends who like to have a good time together. She loves DJ Boof and he loves her but it’s completely platonic,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

This all comes just a month after Wendy found she’d be losing her daytime TV show spot to Sherri Shepherd. The talk show host reportedly had no idea it was coming.“Wendy was blindsided … especially after the only language she has received from production has been messages of encouragement & that when she is ready to come back, they’re ready for her,” a separate source told HL.