Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian On Getaway: ‘Laguna Beach With You Forever’

The drummer and his fiancée looked so in love with each other as they kissed on the beach during a romantic beach day.

Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shared a romantic kiss while enjoying a day in Laguna Beach on Sunday March 13. The blink-182 rocker and his fiancée locked lips while overlooking the water. The pair both looked like they were dressed comfortably for the beach day, with Travis wearing a white tanktop and Kourt rocking a black crewneck. Both of them completed their looks with a pair of shades.

The couple looked like they were having a great time during their getaway to Laguna. Kourtney has posted her own fair share of videos and photos from the couple’s romantic getaway, including the couple getting plenty comfortable with each other, including Travis wrapping his arms around his future wife and rubbing her rear end, while they relaxed out on the water together. The pair definitely aren’t shy about showing off a little PDA with each other when they go out and about. Travis and Kourtney were spotted holding hands while on their way to an Avril Lavigne concert, whose recent album Love Sux boasted Travis as a producer.

The engaged couple seem more in love as the days go on, and both the Poosh founder and rocker have clearly gotten very close with each other’s families. Travis showed off his bond with Kourtney’s son Reign, 7, as he carried the youngster while he and Kourtney were out for a date night together. While they might be ready to adopt each other’s kids, Kourtney also revealed that the pair want to have a baby together in a new trailer for the upcoming Kardashians reality show on Hulu.

It’s very clear that Kourtney and Travis have an extra special bond, and the two definitely like to have fun with each other, like when Kourtney TP’d his house, spelling out the words “Got You” with toilet paper on his lawn. While the two may like to play practical jokes on each other, Travis clearly adores his wife-to-be, as he shared a message that seemed to reference her back in February. “Find something beautiful and fight like hell for it,” he tweeted.