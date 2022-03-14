See Pic

Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian On Getaway: ‘Laguna Beach With You Forever’

travis barker, kourtney kardashian
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step out with their kids for dinner at Lucky's Restaurant in Malibu. Travis jumps into his step-daddy role as he carries a sleepy Reign out of the restaurant. Travis' son, Landon Barker, is also in attendance at this family outing. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 11 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prove to be supportive parents as they attend Landon Barker's performance The Roxy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leave after dinner with their kids Mason, Alabama, and Atiana at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
News Writer

The drummer and his fiancée looked so in love with each other as they kissed on the beach during a romantic beach day.

Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian42, shared a romantic kiss while enjoying a day in Laguna Beach on Sunday March 13. The blink-182 rocker and his fiancée locked lips while overlooking the water. The pair both looked like they were dressed comfortably for the beach day, with Travis wearing a white tanktop and Kourt rocking a black crewneck. Both of them completed their looks with a pair of shades.

The couple looked like they were having a great time during their getaway to Laguna. Kourtney has posted her own fair share of videos and photos from the couple’s romantic getaway, including the couple getting plenty comfortable with each other, including Travis wrapping his arms around his future wife and rubbing her rear end, while they relaxed out on the water together. The pair definitely aren’t shy about showing off a little PDA with each other when they go out and about. Travis and Kourtney were spotted holding hands while on their way to an Avril Lavigne concert, whose recent album Love Sux boasted Travis as a producer.

The engaged couple seem more in love as the days go on, and both the Poosh founder and rocker have clearly gotten very close with each other’s families. Travis showed off his bond with Kourtney’s son Reign, 7, as he carried the youngster while he and Kourtney were out for a date night together. While they might be ready to adopt each other’s kids, Kourtney also revealed that the pair want to have a baby together in a new trailer for the upcoming Kardashians reality show on Hulu.

Kourtney and Travis hold hands at the VMAs. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend & More Stars On Date Night -- Pics

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rap power couple, Cardi B and Offset, are seen holding hands exiting a dinner date at Nobu in West Hollywood. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pierce Brosnan takes his family out for dinner at Lucky's Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis meet friends for sushi at Onizuka LA in West Hollywood. The couple shares a laugh as they say goodbye to their friends as Ashton carries a bottle of wine.Pictured: Ashton Kutcher, Mila KunisBACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It’s very clear that Kourtney and Travis have an extra special bond, and the two definitely like to have fun with each other, like when Kourtney TP’d his house, spelling out the words “Got You” with toilet paper on his lawn. While the two may like to play practical jokes on each other, Travis clearly adores his wife-to-be, as he shared a message that seemed to reference her back in February. “Find something beautiful and fight like hell for it,” he tweeted. 

 