Selena Gomez Is A Vision In Red Gown With Center Cutout & Slit At Critics Choice Awards – Photos

Selena Gomez stunned in a slinky red gown with a keyhole cutout as she served Old Hollywood glamour on the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Selena Gomez put the red carpet to shame at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she rocked a fiery red gown with a slinky silhouette to pose for photographers before the event. The 27th annual awards, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, were yet another star-studded evening in Hollywood, and Selena made sure her iconic and glamorous look was up to snuff.

In the dramatic red dress, Selena looked so grown up from her ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ days, and the gown’s impeccable fit showed off her enviable feminine figure perfectly. A custom piece by Louis Vuitton, Selena’s look came complete with a scarf-like neckline that also functioned as an eye-catching train. Highlighting a dramatic keyhole slit, Selena’s gown was also complete with a jeweled neckpiece straight out of an Old Hollywood film.

Completing the look with simple and beautiful accessories, Selena made clear she understands less is more. Styling her hair in a sleek and simple ponytail, she also chose to accessorize with a unique and standout earring. Shaped like an arrow and spanning the entirety of her left ear, the cuff fell squarely on trend with the new jewelry stars like Bella Hadid and Rosalía have been rocking. Finally, peeping out from beneath the dress, Selena revealed metallic heeled sandals and a dark manicure as the final touch to her awards show look.

The 2022 Critics Choice awards saw a variety of stars turn out in incredible outfits, from a glamorous train worn by Serena Williams to a tulle number chosen by Rebel Wilson. As the stars filed into the event from the red carpet, the excitement would continue coming, with top film acting prizes going to Will Smith and Jessica Chastain and top TV acting prizes going to Kate Winslet and Michael Keaton. HBO’s Succession also came out as a big winner in the TV categories, with stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook both winning acting awards.