Anne Hathaway Shimmers In Cutout Versace Dress While Promoting New Series With Jared Leto

Anne Hathaway stunned at SXSW in a glittery metallic dress with sexy side slits, where she hit the red carpet with Jared Leto to promote their new series.

No knight in shining armor needed here– Anne Hathaway, 39, has all the metallic warrior shine she needs! While visiting SXSW with Jared Leto, 50, to promote their new Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, Anne rocked a stunning, shimmery silver gown by Versace. Complete with a chest medallion and eye-catching side slits, Anne’s look for the Saturday, Mar. 12 event was one to remember.

The Academy Award-winning actress made her red carpet appearance at the Austin, Texas film and arts festival while promoting WeCrashed, which follows the true story of the founders of WeWork. Once one of the most valuable startups of its kind, the coworking space skyrocketed in value over a decade, only to lose all that and more in under a year. Anne and Jared star as Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann, the husband-and-wife team at the center of the startup, whose turbulent love affair defined the company’s rise and ultimate downfall. A portion of the series showed at the SXSW event on Mar. 12; the rest will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Mar. 18.

SXSW isn’t the first stop of Anne and Jared’s WeCrashed press tour, and this also isn’t the first time Anne has met the mark with a stunning look. While making the rounds in Manhattan to promote the show, Anne was spotted rocking high-waisted leather pants and a fitted black top while strolling between events. Completing the business-casual outfit with a floor-length black trench coat and studded booties, Anne made it clear she’s mastered on-the-go style, perhaps even more so than her classic The Devil Wears Prada character!

Although Anne may be busy with work as she gears up for the WeCrashed premiere, she’s made sure to fit in some downtime with family as well: husband Adam Shulman and sons Jonathan, 5, and Jack, 2. At the end of February, Anne was seen sweetly holding Jack during a stroll on the streets of Rome. Jack fit just right in his mom’s arms as she rocked a casual, preppy look to enjoy the Italian views with him. Whether holding her young son on her hip or posing for the press, one thing Anne always brings to the table is style.