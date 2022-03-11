See Pics

Scott Disick, 38, & New Flame Holly Scarfone, 23, Party In Hollywood After Paris Date

Scott Disick
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Holly Scarfone Jeffree Star Skin Launch Party, Harriet's Rooftop, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Feb 2022
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone enjoys a beach day with her dog after Scott Disick is seen with Pia Mia soon after Holly and Scott's dinner date. Shot on 02/28/22 Pictured: Holly Scarfone BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick arrives at Boum Boum night club in Paris with Holly Scarfone. 03 Mar 2022 Pictured: Scott Disick , Holly Scarfone. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA834101_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Scott Disick and his new girl Holly Scarfone look smitten at a 1 OAK night at club Boum Boum in Paris.
Scott and Holly brought their red-hot romance back to LA! The reality star was seen getting close to his new model girlfriend, who stole the spotlight in a skintight minidress.

Scott Disick appears to be quite smitten with his new girlfriend Holly Scarfone, as the pair continued their romance on the California coast after a quick getaway to Paris. The reality star, 38, and the fledgling Instagram model, 23, were spotted enjoying a night out in Hollywood on Thursday (March 10). Scott kept a low-profile in a black baseball cap, while Holly dared to impress in a skintight minidress, as seen in photos here, via Daily Mail.

Scott Disick
Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone were seen in West Hollywood in February 2022. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

All eyes were on Holly when she stepped out of her ride to join the festivities with Scott. The darling brunette showed off her enviable figure in the tiny, white number. She accessorized the sultry look with a designer clutch and a set of stiletto heels. And with just a dab of pink lipstick, she went virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The young beauty isn’t afraid to flaunt her physique, even without the presence of Scott! Earlier this week, she was snapped solo soaking up the sun in Malibu wearing the skimpiest of bikinis. In a recent Instagram post, Holly set temperatures soaring with a sexy lingerie pic. However, that photo shoot apparently had Scott in attendance, as he cheekily commented on post, “Where is my photo credit?”

Even though the Hollywood outing comes after the pair were packing on the PDA in Paris, fans shouldn’t expect Scott to settle down anytime soon with Holly, nor any other woman for that matter. A source close to Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “is not looking for anything serious”

“Scott doesn’t know what he wants right now. There is a connection with Holly, and she is quite easy to be around, but Scott likes being around any woman right now that can help him take his mind of Kourtney and Travis,” the source explained. “The same thing goes for anyone else Scott is seen on dates with, including Pia Mia.” HollywoodLife spoke to another one of Scott’s pals, who insisted that “Scott isn’t looking to settle down right now. After his past letdowns, Scott feels like it would have to take someone incredibly special to make him want to commit to a romantic relationship.”

 