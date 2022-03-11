See Pics

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Holds Hands With Chris Pratt On Romantic Lunch Date – Photo

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt enjoyed lunch together and showed some sweet PDA ahead of the birth of their second child together.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are savoring those last moments together before their baby is born! The couple held hands and beamed with joy as they left their lunch date. Katherine rocked a long, aztec-patterned coat that covered her baby bump. Although at one point, she did open up her jacket revealing her big baby bump in a black tank top and leggings. She completed the outfit with a pair of sunglasses, long necklace and a blue purse.

The Parks & Recreation actor, meanwhile, sported a light blue polo and navy cargo shorts. He also had matching sneakers and wore a white baseball cap as he squeezed his wife’s hand. News broke that the couple would be having their second baby together in December 2021. Since then, the two have been spotted enjoying each others’ company whether it’s a romantic Valentine’s Day date or a family outing.

Chris and Katherine also share a daughter Lyla who’s one year old. Katherine’s famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger has weighed in on life being a grandad and how his daughter is as a mom. Katherine is apparently quite the “She – whenever you touch the baby, she says, ‘Oh my god! Oh my god! Don’t hold her like this,’” said Arnold on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I said, ‘Katherine, come on, now. I’ve held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m an expert in that stuff.’ She just freaks out and does it [herself.]”

Chris also has a son from his first marriage to Anna Faris. Their son Jack has grown up fast and is already nine years old! The two seem to co-parent well as Chris works on blending his two families. However, some fans feel like he messed up by seemingly shading Anna while praising his current wife Katherine.

He praised Katherine for giving him a “healthy” child and could be considered poor taste because his and Anna’s son has prominent health issues “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!!” He wrote on the Instagram tribute. “You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”