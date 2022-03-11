Gigi Hadid Looks Totally Unrecognizable With New Platinum Hair Slicked Back At Burberry Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid looks totally different with her platinum blonde hair as she walked the runway just days after announcing her pledge to donate her Fashion Week proceeds to Ukraine.

Gigi Hadid, 26, rocked a completely different hair look while walking down the runway in London. Instead of her typical dirty blonde locks, the model went platinum as she walked during the Burberry fashion show. Her new light blonde hair was completely slicked back as she rocked a mustard-colored cardigan with a matching sweater, plaid skirt and gold boots.

Gigi has been active on the runway this past month. While she seemingly did this show solo, she has also strutted her stuff alongside her sister Bella Hadid. They both walked for Moschino’s 2022/2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week. They also took New York Fashion Week by storm walking for Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Even off the runway, Gigi has sported some chic Fashion Week looks as she was spotted at Paris Fashion Week rocking a plunging yellow and black floral Lanvin Spring 2022 Catsuit.

Gigi has had a busy month between all of the Fashion Weeks but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been paying attention to what’s going on in the world. In fact, she pledged to donate all of the profits that she made during the shows to the efforts in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. She announced her admirable pledge on Instagram.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” Gigi wrote in her post, which featured numerous photos of herself at Paris Fashion Week. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice,” she continued. “May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.” Gigi is not the only celebrity to help the Ukrainian efforts. Recently, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledged to raise $30 million for the cause and The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel donated $25 million through her charity B Strong.