Tiger Woods’ Kids, 14 & 13, Look So Grown Up At World Golf Hall Of Fame Induction — Photos

Tiger Woods’ children, Sam and Charlie, looked grown up but still adorable as they supported their dad as he was given a major honor.

Tiger Woods, 46, celebrated with his entire family on Wednesday, March 9 as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame ahead of the Players Championship. Joining his for his honorary moment was his mom, Kultida Woods, 78, his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, 37, plus his two children, daughter Sam,14, and son Charlie,13.

The two kids looked as stylish and sweet as ever, with Sam dressing up in beautiful red mini dress with ruffled sleeves. Charlie was dashing for his dad’s big moment, sporting a navy blue suit for the occasion. Although they looked adorable, they also looked more grown up than ever, with Sam standing next to her dad to smile for the cameras, appearing almost as tall as he was!

Sam and Charlie are Tiger and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren‘s children, with Sam born in 2007 and Charlie in 2009. “Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery [after his terrifying Feb. 2021 car accident],” a source told PEOPLE. “At times, it’s been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though.”

After Tiger had his scary accident, both Sam and Charlie stayed with their mom while the golfer recovered. Despite Tiger and Elin’s high-profile divorce, the mom wanted to make sure that both kids spent time with their dad, while he got better.

Charlie has taken after his dad in the golf world, as they both recently played alongside each other in their second PNC Championship in Dec. 2021. They both ultimately placed second in the tournament, falling short to John Daly and his 18-year-old son, John Daly II, who were named the winners on Dec. 19 as they beat out Tiger and Charlie by two shots during the 36-hole competition.