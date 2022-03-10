See Pics

Tiger Woods’ Kids, 14 & 13, Look So Grown Up At World Golf Hall Of Fame Induction — Photos

Tiger Woods, Sam Woods
Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock
Tiger Woods, left, smiles as he stands with his daughter Sam, left to right, mother Kultida, and wife Elin Nordegren, next to a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods, during its unveiling inside the the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
** FILE ** In this Jan. 21, 2008 file photo, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, wife of Tiger Woods, holds their daughter Sam, as she arrives at a ceremony where a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods was unveiled inside the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif. Even with his golf done for the year, Tiger Woods found something to celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008: His wife is pregnant with their second child. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Elin Nordegren, the wife of Tiger Woods, sits with her son Charlie during a semifinal match between Rafael Nadal and Andy Roddick at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Friday, April 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Tiger Woods’ children, Sam and Charlie, looked grown up but still adorable as they supported their dad as he was given a major honor.

Tiger Woods, 46, celebrated with his entire family on Wednesday, March 9 as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame ahead of the Players Championship. Joining his for his honorary moment was his mom, Kultida Woods, 78, his longtime girlfriendErica Herman, 37, plus his two children, daughter Sam,14, and son Charlie,13.

Tiger Woods & Family
Tiger Woods’ family joined him for his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame (Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock).

The two kids looked as stylish and sweet as ever, with Sam dressing up in beautiful red mini dress with ruffled sleeves. Charlie was dashing for his dad’s big moment, sporting a navy blue suit for the occasion. Although they looked adorable, they also looked more grown up than ever, with Sam standing next to her dad to smile for the cameras, appearing almost as tall as he was!

Tiger Woods, Sam Woods
Tiger Woods & his daughter Sam celebrate his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame (Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock).

Tiger Woods stands with his daughter Sam during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla Hall of Fame Golf, Ponte Vedra Beach, United States - 09 Mar 2022
Tiger Woods becomes emotional during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla Hall of Fame Golf, Ponte Vedra Beach, United States - 09 Mar 2022
Tiger Woods sits with his family from left; his mother Kultida Woods, son Charlie Woods, daughter Sam Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla Hall of Fame Golf, Ponte Vedra Beach, United States - 09 Mar 2022

Sam and Charlie are Tiger and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren‘s children, with Sam born in 2007 and Charlie in 2009. “Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery [after his terrifying Feb. 2021 car accident],” a source told PEOPLE. “At times, it’s been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though.”

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods gets his honors (Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock).

After Tiger had his scary accident, both Sam and Charlie stayed with their mom while the golfer recovered. Despite Tiger and Elin’s high-profile divorce, the mom wanted to make sure that both kids spent time with their dad, while he got better.

Charlie has taken after his dad in the golf world, as they both recently played alongside each other in their second PNC Championship in Dec. 2021. They both ultimately placed second in the tournament, falling short to John Daly and his 18-year-old son, John Daly II, who were named the winners on Dec. 19 as they beat out Tiger and Charlie by two shots during the 36-hole competition.