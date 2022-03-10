Robin Thicke Bonds With Son Julian, 11, At Nobu Before Driving Off In A Porsche – Photos

Julian Thicke looked so tall while hanging out with dad Robin at Nobu Malibu for a father-son lunch date!

Robin Thicke, 45, bonded with his son Julian, 11, at lunch! The father-son duo were spotted at the beachfront Nobu Malibu restaurant on Thursday, March 10 for lunch. Robin and Julian were seen heading back to the singer’s black Porsche car enjoying the ocean views (along with some delicious sushi and sashimi).

Julian, who Robin shares with ex-wife and longtime first love Paula Patton, stayed low key in a navy and neon Nike sweatshirt, black sweats and black Nike sneakers. The 11-year-old has certainly sprouted up since the last time he was photographed, likely on track to be as tall as his famous dad who’s 6’1″.

Robin was also casually dressed in an embellished black button down with silver buttons, keeping his eyes hidden behind a pair of aviator sunglasses. The singer finished his ensemble with black jeans and a pointy leather loafer. He appeared to be showing off a long hair do than usual, with his locks catching some wind as he made his way through the parking lot. At one point, Julian and Robin appeared to be in conversation as the 11-year-old moved his hands in an animated fashion.

The “Blurred Lines” singer is also dad to three other kids with his current wife April Love Geary, 26: Mia Love, 4, Lola Alain, 3, and Luca Patrick, 1. Despite their age difference, April and Robin got engaged in 2018 after dating for four years. The couple met at a party back in 2014.

Julian has attended red carpet events with his dad in the past, last popping up at the iHeartRadio Awards in May 2021. Julian looked so dapper in a red velvet blazer — and it turned out he also helped dress his pops! “He’s my consultant — I’ll get started then ask his opinion, and he’ll say, ‘daddy, I love that,'” Robin laughed as Julian stood next to him on the carpet.

When asked what his dad needs the most help with, Julian didn’t hold back: “His hair…the jewelry is good, the outfit is good, but it’s the hair,” he hilariously said to Extra.