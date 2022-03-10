Exclusive Video

‘Jersey Shore’: Snooki & Angelina Drunkenly Recreate Their ‘Famous’ Season 2 Fight

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885256s) Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Vinnie Guadagnino, Sammi Sweatheart Giancola, Pauly Delvecchio, Ronnie Magro, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA TV Portrait
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

In this EXCLUSIVE look at the March 10 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Snooki and Angelina get drunk and reenact the fight they had during the show’s second season in 2010

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick have come a long way since they got physical during a blowout fight in Miami during season two of Jersey Shore. Angelina left the show after her 2010 fight with Snooki, but she came back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and has been working on mending her relationship with her fellow castmates. During the show’s upcoming March 10 episode, Snooki and Angelina prove they’re even ready to joke about the fight that tore them apart more than ten years ago.

In an EXCLUSIVE preview for the episode, seen above, Snooki and Angelina decide to recreate the fight. From Snooki’s iconic “hold my earrings” line to the two ladies rolling around on the floor and putting each other in headlocks, the reenactment was pretty spot on! Meanwhile, Deena Cortese, her husband, Chris Buckner and Angelina’s then-husband, Chris Larangeira, are all watching on as the fake fight unfolds. Chris even moves the coffee table out of the way like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino did when the fight first happened in season two.

snooki angelina pivarnick
Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Snooki, Angelina, Chris, Chris and Deena dub themselves the “The Dirty Stay Outs” in the sneak peek, as they decide to stay up while the rest of the group goes to bed. They continue the party in their hotel room after getting rained on earlier in the night. IN addition to Snooki and Angelina recreating their fight, there is also a ton of dancing and other debauchery. Considering it’s Snooki’s first night on this vacation, it’s no surprise that she found a crew to have a good time with! “The meatballs wanna turn up,” Snooki explains. “It’s my first night here, I wanna have fun.”

Related Gallery

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- Photos Of The Reality Star

Jersey Shore cast arrive at Good Morning America. 09 Jul 2019 Pictured: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA462268_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicole ?Snooki? Polizzi'How I Get It Done' event hosted by The Cut, Arrivals, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885256v) Nicole Polizzi Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA Television

jersey shore cast
The cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ on the red carpet. ( Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Angelina and Deena are equally as thrilled about the fun night in. “Nights like tonight are the reasons why I love hanging out with the roommates, especially Deena and Nicole,” Angelina says in a confessional. “We’re f***ing drenched, but it’s not gonna stop us from having a good time.” New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.