‘Jersey Shore’: Snooki & Angelina Drunkenly Recreate Their ‘Famous’ Season 2 Fight

In this EXCLUSIVE look at the March 10 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Snooki and Angelina get drunk and reenact the fight they had during the show’s second season in 2010

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick have come a long way since they got physical during a blowout fight in Miami during season two of Jersey Shore. Angelina left the show after her 2010 fight with Snooki, but she came back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and has been working on mending her relationship with her fellow castmates. During the show’s upcoming March 10 episode, Snooki and Angelina prove they’re even ready to joke about the fight that tore them apart more than ten years ago.

In an EXCLUSIVE preview for the episode, seen above, Snooki and Angelina decide to recreate the fight. From Snooki’s iconic “hold my earrings” line to the two ladies rolling around on the floor and putting each other in headlocks, the reenactment was pretty spot on! Meanwhile, Deena Cortese, her husband, Chris Buckner and Angelina’s then-husband, Chris Larangeira, are all watching on as the fake fight unfolds. Chris even moves the coffee table out of the way like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino did when the fight first happened in season two.

Snooki, Angelina, Chris, Chris and Deena dub themselves the “The Dirty Stay Outs” in the sneak peek, as they decide to stay up while the rest of the group goes to bed. They continue the party in their hotel room after getting rained on earlier in the night. IN addition to Snooki and Angelina recreating their fight, there is also a ton of dancing and other debauchery. Considering it’s Snooki’s first night on this vacation, it’s no surprise that she found a crew to have a good time with! “The meatballs wanna turn up,” Snooki explains. “It’s my first night here, I wanna have fun.”

Angelina and Deena are equally as thrilled about the fun night in. “Nights like tonight are the reasons why I love hanging out with the roommates, especially Deena and Nicole,” Angelina says in a confessional. “We’re f***ing drenched, but it’s not gonna stop us from having a good time.” New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.