Addison Rae Rocks Sexy Lingerie Slip Dress In Paris — Photos

Addison Rae slip dress
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza 'Ingrid Goes West' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2017 WEARING PRABAL GURUNG DRESS SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO
Rihanna wears ONLY a Slinky Nightgown and Heels as She Steps out for Dinner in LA Rihanna wears ONLY a Slinky Nightgown and Heels as She Steps out for Dinner in LA, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2021 Wearing Miu Miu
Gigi Hadid Michael Kors Wonderlust perfume launch, New York, USA - 16 Jul 2019 Wearing Michael Kors same outfit as Dilone on the catwalk *10103433w
View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Addison Rae made followers stop scrolling when she posted another sassy, sultry photo! The TikTok star sent hearts racing in a pink and black slip dress.

Addison Rae left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 21-year-old took to social media on March 9 and shared a smoldering photo as the He’s All That actress wore nothing but a sexy fuchsia slip dress with black lace trim throughout.

“Ne m’en parle pas [Do not talk to me about it]! thank u Paris!!! I love u lotssss,” she captioned the post. The TikTok star posed seductively in the first image which included a series of snapshots she shared from her time in the City of Lights.

The “Obsessed” singer, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed for photos in her hotel room. With a huge mirrored closet behind her, Addison gave fans a glimpse into her swanky suite. Kourtney Kardashian‘s bestie showed off her flawless figure in the skimpy lingerie.

The brunette beauty opted for a deep pink glossy lip with black eyeliner for added drama. She styled her silky tresses stick straight and parted down the center. Addison shared several photos visiting the Eiffel Tower, and other highlights from her trip.

Addison Rae posed seductively in a slip dress (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the Hype House star. “You look amazing!” one follower responded. “God you’re beautiful,” another commented. “My bae you’re stunning,” one replied.

Addison is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on March 7 and showed off her long legs in a black Balenciaga dress. She wore a pair of tall white boots and a long khaki trench coat to keep warm. Addison completed her chic ensemble with a pair of dark oversized movie star shades and a bold rep lip. She rested one hand on her chin while relaxing. “How can I live without my heart?” the singer wrote alongside.