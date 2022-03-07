Statement

Gigi Hadid Says She’ll Donate All Her Paris Fashion Week Earnings To Ukraine & Palestine Relief Efforts

Gigi Hadid
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner seen during a photo shooting in Paris during the Fashion Week on february 28th 2022. 28 Feb 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832641_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Daisy Ridley Stella McCartney show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Ella Emhoff Stella McCartney show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian dons a yellow caution tape ensemble at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week at Le Bourget in Paris, France. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.
News Writer

Gigi Hadid told her followers that she’s making generous donations from PFW ‘to aid those suffering’ in both Ukraine and Palestine.

Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to pledge her support towards the people of Ukraine. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 6 and promised that her earnings from Paris Fashion Week 2022 will go towards the relief efforts in Ukraine amidst attacks from Russian troops. Gigi also pledged monetary support to Palestine, where there’s been ongoing conflict with Israel. Her father Mohammad Hadid is of Palestinian origin.

Gigi Hadid
(Photo: Instagram/GigiHadid)

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” Gigi wrote in her post, which featured numerous photos of herself at Paris Fashion Week. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

The mother of one went on, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Related Gallery

Celebs Supporting Ukraine: Photos Of Stars Doing Their Part Amid World Crisis

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA - DECEMBER 03: Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis arrive at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News) Pictured: Ashton Kutcher,Mila Kunis,Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis Ref: SPL1633077 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) speaks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) ahead of the State of the Union address in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2022. The State of the Union address in Washington DC, USA - 01 Mar 2022
Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn, left, followed by Ukrainian servicemen visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, . Sean Penn came to Ukraine to shoot a film Sean Penn, Donetsk, Ukraine - 18 Nov 2021

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Like many people, Gigi has been heartbroken to witness the escalating situation in Ukraine. Russian forces first began performing ‘special military operations’ across the border in late February under the watchful eye of President Vladimir Putin. His army has been closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, and civilians have been taking up arms.

Many celebrities have spoken out on the horror in Ukraine. Balenciaga creative director Demna shared a statement supporting Ukraine at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show on Mar. 6. He recalled his own past as a refugee and revealed that he considered canceling the show at one point but ultimately wanted to avoid “giving in” to the “evil” in the world.

Mila Kunis, who was raised in Ukraine, has also pledged over 3 million dollars alongside husband Ashton Kutcher to support refugee efforts.