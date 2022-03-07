Gigi Hadid Says She’ll Donate All Her Paris Fashion Week Earnings To Ukraine & Palestine Relief Efforts

Gigi Hadid told her followers that she’s making generous donations from PFW ‘to aid those suffering’ in both Ukraine and Palestine.

Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to pledge her support towards the people of Ukraine. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 6 and promised that her earnings from Paris Fashion Week 2022 will go towards the relief efforts in Ukraine amidst attacks from Russian troops. Gigi also pledged monetary support to Palestine, where there’s been ongoing conflict with Israel. Her father Mohammad Hadid is of Palestinian origin.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” Gigi wrote in her post, which featured numerous photos of herself at Paris Fashion Week. “We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

The mother of one went on, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Like many people, Gigi has been heartbroken to witness the escalating situation in Ukraine. Russian forces first began performing ‘special military operations’ across the border in late February under the watchful eye of President Vladimir Putin. His army has been closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, and civilians have been taking up arms.

Many celebrities have spoken out on the horror in Ukraine. Balenciaga creative director Demna shared a statement supporting Ukraine at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show on Mar. 6. He recalled his own past as a refugee and revealed that he considered canceling the show at one point but ultimately wanted to avoid “giving in” to the “evil” in the world.

Mila Kunis, who was raised in Ukraine, has also pledged over 3 million dollars alongside husband Ashton Kutcher to support refugee efforts.