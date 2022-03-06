Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Long Sherpa Coat & Camel Boots As She Jokes ‘I Can’t Stand Me’

The pop star looked every inch the fashion icon in her designer garb, as she shared an incredible photo album of her growing baby bump.

Is it possible that Rihanna has totally stepped up her fashion icon game while pregnant? The answer is a resounding “yes!” The pop superstar proved it was true when she took to her Instagram on Saturday (March 5) to showcase a fabulous new ensemble featuring a luxurious sherpa coat and camel, over-the-knee boots. The incredible photo album (below) was coyly captioned, “I can’t stand me.”

Rihanna looked like she had just stepped off the cover of Vogue in her fabulous outerwear and matching footwear. She paired the unique look with a set of vintage denim pants and an oversized white hoodie. With her trademark raven tresses pulled back and minimal makeup, the Fenty designer allowed her natural beauty to take center stage. In photo after photo, Rihanna posed like a professional supermodel as she cradled her growing baby bump in the sweetest way possible.

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, the “Umbrella” singer has been flaunting her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while out in public. As fan can’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently why Rihanna isn’t planning on covering up anytime soon!

“Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”

The source went on to say Rihanna isn’t concerned about what people may think of her pregnant public display. This is a special period for the Grammy winner, and she wants to cherish it with her loved ones. “She’s taking this time to make it all about her, Rocky, and their baby, and she is living for it,” the source added.