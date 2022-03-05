Kim Kardashian Rocks Leather Bikini Top With ATV Helmet After Kanye’s ‘Divorce’ Poem: ‘Always Ready’

Kim Kardashian looked prepared for anything in a new IG post, where she rocked a leather bikini top and thong shortly after Kanye opened up to his own IG about their divorce.

Kim Kardashian, or a biker chick in paradise? The star, 41, certainly looked the part in new Instagram photos, where she rocked an ATV helmet, leather bikini top, and thong bottoms similar to Chaney Jones‘ recent picks, declaring herself “always ready” in her caption. Kim’s post comes just one day after ex-husband Kanye West opened up about their split on his Instagram through a cryptic poem, declaring their divorce akin to “full-blown COVID” and being “shot.”

In the sultry shots, Kim pulled off the helmet to reveal her slick, long black hair, shaking out her luscious locks in a total babe moment. She completed the jet-black look with heavy silver jewelry, including a thick chain-link bracelet and a silver chain reading “Kim” in a gothic font. Tropical paradise has clearly been treating Kim right, and she showed off her signature curves while rocking a white towel poolside. Kim even received love from Spanish pop star (and Rihanna associate) Rosalía, who declared Kim a beautiful “motomami” in the comments.

Kim has been embracing a streamlined leather look lately, from a black Balenciaga moment to a plunging Prada jumpsuit with matching gloves. Kim’s iconic fashion moments come just as Kanye’s new flame, model Chaney Jones, has continually drawn comparisons to Kim for her curvy figure, signature style… and relationship to Kim’s ex, of course! After being spotted together multiple times after Kanye’s split with Julia Fox, Kanye seemingly confirmed their relationship after he reposted a photo of him holding hands with Chaney and captured it with a black heart.

Even though Kanye and Chaney’s romance has been heating up since Kim won her bid to become “legally single,” Kanye hasn’t stayed silent on the pain of his divorce. After deleting all his Instagram posts yet again, he shared a poem in tiny lettering describing his experience with divorce through the lens of many different experiences, from being set on fire to “losing control of your kids.” In the end, Kanye darkly concludes (presumably of himself): “You’re the real Cosby, not a Huxtable.”