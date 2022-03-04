Keanu Reeves Has A John Wick Moment Riding His Motorcycle & Showing Off Long Hair & Beard — Photos

Keanu Reeves channeled his most iconic movie character by riding his motorcycle to lunch in West Hollywood.

Keanu Reeves isn’t so different from John Wick after all. The 57-year-old actor was pictured riding his motorcycle to lunch at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 3. John Wick has his fair share of motorcycle rides in the action-packed film franchise, so it was fun to see the man who plays the legendary hitman doing the same in real life.

Keanu looked like a true biker for the afternoon motorcycle ride. He wore a heavy black jacket, a black zip up shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of brown work boots. He also sported a navy blue and gray scarf that he wrapped tightly around his neck. Keanu prioritized his safety on the vehicle, which was blue, by wearing a heavy red helmet.

Once Keanu arrived at his destination, he removed his helmet to reveal his scruffy (and sexy) facial hair. The movie star rocked his signature long brown hair and a beard. He parked his motorcycle and headed into the eatery to grab a bite to eat before continuing on with his day.

Keanu wrapped filming the upcoming John Wick 4 back in October 2021 and fans can’t wait for the continuation of the fiction series. It’s been almost 3 years since John Wick 3 debuted in theaters starring Keanu, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, and more. The third iteration earned an estimated $327 million at the box offices worldwide, which was more than the first two films combined.

John Wick 4, which comes out in March 2023, will definitely be action-packed. Director Chad Stahelski told IndieWire that the fourth film will go “deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular.”