Britney Spears Says She ‘Wants A Family’ With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Britney Spears is shouting out her fiancé Sam Asghari with a sweet birthday post while also sharing her hopes for their future.

Britney Spears, 40, is celebrating her fiancé Sam Asghari‘s 28th birthday by sharing a gorgeous post of herself and her man and giving him the best wishes. “Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️,” the “Till the World Ends” singer captioned the photo of she and Sam getting cozy against a beautiful island sunset.

She then added, “I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!” causing fans to wonder if the couple is ready to get serious about having a child together. “Millions of things to wish for ❤️ I only have one wish 😍,” Sam wrote in the comments, perhaps additionally teasing the idea of their starting a family.

In addition to the most recent post, Brit shared a video around Christmastime that teased the idea of having children with Sam, showing herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé.

The “Till the World Ends” singer has made it made clear she wants another child, but was unsuccessful under the confines of her previous strict conservatorship agreement. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she stated in court on June 23. The comments were made during her first-ever public testimony about her ongoing conservatorship, which was at that time under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, 68. “They don’t want me to have another baby,” she also said during that testimony.

Luckily for Britney, she was finally released on Nov. 12 from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, finally granting her the ability to have children as she pleases. After that groundbreaking decision from the state of California, Britney and Sam may be ready to welcome a newborn to the family.