Shanna Moakler Reunites With Daughter Alabama, 16, Following Estrangement — See Photo

Shanna Moakler and Alabama Barker spent some mother-daughter time amid their ongoing feud ignited by Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship and proved it with a super sweet selfie.

Shanna Moakler, 46, and her daughter Alabama Barker have made some big strides! The Celebrity Big Brother 3 star posted a sweet selfie of her and her estranged daughter on her Instagram Story. Shanna threw up a “rock on” sign and rocked a beanie and makeup-free look as she cozied up next to her 16-year-old daughter. She also tagged her Alabama in the story who beamed at the camera.

This sweet mother-daughter moment came after she and Travis Barker’s daughter claimed she cut her mom off in May 2021. The two had been feuding for some time but it escalated when the teenager leaked messages from Shanna accusing Travis of cheating on her with Kim Kardashian when they were together. The claims held extra weight when she leaked them considering that Travis is now engaged to her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The two were never close but their relationship became more strained once Travis started dating Kourtney and blending their families. “Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they’re being teenagers.”

Travis and Shanna’s dad Landon Barker, 18, has also seemingly sided with his dad and claimed that Shanna wasn’t very present in their childhood. And she and Travis have made it clear that there are sides to choose from, especially when Shanna seemingly shaded his engagement. However, it seems that in light of the recent drama in her own love life, Shanna has come around and is hanging with her daughter again.

She even recently praised Travis’ parenting skills. “My children are my first priority, and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on,” she told People. “Our children come first and their happiness. As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key.”