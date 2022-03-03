Nicki Minaj Rocks Fishnet Stockings & Bright Yellow Hair For Marc Jacobs Spring 2022 Campaign

Nicki Minaj looked fabulous in a pair of fishnet stockings, tiny high-waisted hot pants, a cropped tee & bright neon yellow hair for the new Marc Jacobs spring 2022 campaign.

Nicki Minaj absolutely slayed the Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny, skintight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted black underwear shorts. The 39-year-old rapper styled her look with a pair of fishnet tights and knee-high, cutout platform boots.

While we loved Nicki’s outfit, it was her long, neon yellow hair that stole the show. Her hair was down and pin-straight with short front bangs covering her forehead. She topped her look off with a metallic pink smokey eye, thick cat eyeliner, and a hot pink metallic lip.

In another photo from the shoot, Nicki switched up her hairstyle yet again, this time, she rocked a super short black bob with tiny front bangs. Her hair was down sleek and straight with cool hot pink highlights on both sides.

Nicki styled her bob with a fitted blue patterned, spaghetti strap jumpsuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high blue platform heels.

Nicki posted the photos from the campaign to her Instagram with the caption, “The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the #Heaven Campaign by #MarcJacobs.”

Aside from Nicki, other stars in the campaign included Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser, and Mena Suvari.