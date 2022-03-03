Fashion

Nicki Minaj Rocks Fishnet Stockings & Bright Yellow Hair For Marc Jacobs Spring 2022 Campaign

nicki minaj
HARLEY WEIR
Nicki Minaj MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425ak) Exclusive - Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Wearing Fendi
Nicki Minaj Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Prabal Gurung, Custom
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Nicki Minaj looked fabulous in a pair of fishnet stockings, tiny high-waisted hot pants, a cropped tee & bright neon yellow hair for the new Marc Jacobs spring 2022 campaign.

Nicki Minaj absolutely slayed the Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny, skintight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted black underwear shorts. The 39-year-old rapper styled her look with a pair of fishnet tights and knee-high, cutout platform boots.

nicki minaj
Nicki Minaj looked stunning in the new Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. (HARLEY WEIR)

While we loved Nicki’s outfit, it was her long, neon yellow hair that stole the show. Her hair was down and pin-straight with short front bangs covering her forehead. She topped her look off with a metallic pink smokey eye, thick cat eyeliner, and a hot pink metallic lip.

In another photo from the shoot, Nicki switched up her hairstyle yet again, this time, she rocked a super short black bob with tiny front bangs. Her hair was down sleek and straight with cool hot pink highlights on both sides.

Related Gallery

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty: Photos Of The Couple

Weehawken, NJ - *EXCLUSIVE* - The music industry's 'Queen of Rap' Nicki Minaj is seen leaving a late-night studio session with her hubby Kenneth Petty and their newborn baby in Weehawken, New Jersey. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ROKA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj is seen keeping a low profile as she and her husband Kenneth Petty step out for a late-night dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A very pregnant Nicki Minaj seen checking her phone while getting picked up by a driver to head to a photo shoot in a West Hollywood home. The singer announced that she is expecting her first child with childhood sweetheart Kenneth "Zoo'' Petty. *Shot on July 20, 2020* Pictured: Nicki Minaj BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Nicki styled her bob with a fitted blue patterned, spaghetti strap jumpsuit with a plunging sweetheart neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high blue platform heels.

nicki minaj
For the campaign, Nicki wore fishnet stockings with tiny black shorts & a crop top while rocking bright, neon yellow hair. (HARLEY WEIR)

Nicki posted the photos from the campaign to her Instagram with the caption, “The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the #Heaven Campaign by #MarcJacobs.”

Aside from Nicki, other stars in the campaign included Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser, and Mena Suvari.