Gabby Barrett Rocks Sleek White Dress At Billboard Women In Music With Hubby Cade Foehner

The country singer stunned with a glowing white dress, while she arrived for the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Gabby Barrett was completely gorgeous in an all-white outfit for the Billboard Women in Music awards on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer attended the special event, honoring the many women who have made an impact on the music industry, with her husband Cade Foehner, 25. The pair of American Idol alums both looked in good spirits ahead of the show, where Gabby sang one of her hits.

Gabby rocked the eye-catching white dress, along with a black belt with a silver design around her waist. She had a few black flourishes to contrast the look, including a pair of tights and high heels, and a matching clutch. Meanwhile Cade sported a charcoal gray suit with a black undershirt and tie. The pair were all smiles before the big show.

The night was clearly special for the happy couple. Cade joined his wife onstage to perform her hit song “I Hope.” He accompanied her for the stripped down take on the song. The night was especially big for Gabby, as she received a bunch of platinum records for her album Goldmine and a bunch of her singles during an interview on the red carpet with Billboard. She looked very surprised and excited to receive the good news. “This is crazy. I don’t believe this is my life,” she said.

Since her run on season 16 of American Idol, Gabby has been a steadily rising star in the country music world. Other than her amazing performance with Cade at the Women in Music awards, she’s been joined by her husband onstage on a number of occasions. When Gabby sang her hit single “The Good Ones” for the CMA Summer Jam back in July, Cade naturally played guitar alongside her. The pair connect on much more than just music. Gabby and Cade welcomed a daughter Baylah May, 1, in January 2021.