​Salma Hayek’s Glove Gets Stuck To Fran Drescher’s Dress In SAG Awards Bathroom — Watch

Salma Hayek and Fran Drescher had a sweet reunion in the bathroom at the SAG Awards, but it lasted longer than expected when their outfits caught on each other and got stuck!

What started as a quick hello in the bathroom turned into a legitimate catch-up session for Salma Hayek and Fran Drescher at the 2022 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards! Salma took to Instagram on March 1 to share a video of the encounter, which featured her sheer glove getting caught on one of the diamond embellishments on the neckline of Fran’s dress. Another woman had to delicately remove the fabric without ripping the glove, giving Salma and Fran a moment to chat as they were untangled from one another.

The pair’s conversation was caught on video, and showed Fran gushing to Salma over her performance in House of Gucci. She told the actress that she had sent her a letter about her portrayal in the movie, and told her how much she’s loved their little run-ins over the years. This latest one may be the most memorable of all, though! Luckily, it didn’t take long to detatch Salma’s glove from Fran’s dress so the women could get back to the show.

Both Salma and Fran looked absolutely stunning at the award ceremony. Salma wore a gorgeous pink dress with a halter neckline, which cinched around her midsection. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail with the tail styled in loose waves. She had a peachy glow on her face to match the dress and accessorized with dangling earrings and a chunky diamond bracelet.

Meanwhile, Fran wore an off-the-shoulder black dress, which was adorned with silver embellishments across the neckline. She had her hair pulled back into a tight updo and styled into a beehive bun. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a pair of small, dangling earrings. Her eye makeup was dark to match the dress and she completed her glam with light pink lip gloss. Luckily, both ladies’ outfits seemed to be intact after their bathroom malfunction!