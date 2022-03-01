Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She & Tyler Baltierra Didn’t Join ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

Even though Catelynn had given birth to daughter Raya just a week before ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ started filming, she and Tyler still planned on joining the show. Here’s why they didn’t.

Catelynn Lowell made a surprise appearance during the final episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion on March 1, and while Maci Bookout previously said Catelynn never planned on joining due to the recent birth of her daughter, Raya, Catelynn told us a different story. According to the Teen Mom OG star, and she and husband Tyler Baltierra had every intention of joining the series and appearing in every episode — even after welcoming the fourth child into the world.

During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, she told us, “Tyler and I really wanted to be a part of the show from the start so we could grow closer with some of the girls that we don’t really know that well, and just learn about them and their stories more.”

“[Raya] was only seven days old [when filming started], and we were originally supposed to go and bring her with us, but because of COVID and just wanting to be safe — especially with a baby who can’t even get [any of] her vaccinations yet or anything like that — [we realized we] needed to just focus on her,” Catelynn continued. “The first month or few months with a newborn is crazy. You’re sleep-deprived, and your life is just wild. You’re trying to get on a routine, and yeah, so we were really bummed that we couldn’t be there, but we wanted to be so badly.”

In the end, Catelynn and Tyler worked out a plan so she could fly to San Diego for one day and reunite with her co-stars for the last day of their retreat. Fortunately for her, that also meant that she didn’t have to face her former co-star, Farrah Abraham, who she’s feuded with over the years. When we asked her whether she was bummed about missing Farrah’s Teen Mom comeback, Catelynn told us, “Definitely not.”

Catelynn went on to say that she “tried” many times to reconcile with Farrah, but every time they did, she’d turn around and “[talk] crap about me or some of [my co-stars] or all of us in the tabloids”.

“That door is kind of closed,” Catelynn said, when we asked whether she’d be open to trying again. “Once you do something bad to me, I’ll give you one more chance, but after that, I realize it’s better to stick with my friends and the people who truly care about me.”

