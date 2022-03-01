Watch

Tristan Thompson Heckled By Khloe Kardashian Fans During Chicago Bulls Game — Watch

Tristan Thompson
News Writer

Fans tried to district Tristan Thompson during his latest NBA game by repeatedly chanting ‘Khloe’ while he was at the free throw line.

Tristan Thompson, 30, got heckled by fans of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, while playing against the Miami Heat on Monday, February 28. The Chicago Bulls player was on the free throw line and about to shoot for his team when fans suddenly started chanting Khloe’s name out loud, as seen in THIS VIDEO, which was shared to Reddit. The fans tried to distract the NBA star by bringing up his famous ex-girlfriend, whom he cheated on multiple times.

However, the heckling didn’t work, as Tristan successfully scored the basket. The Bulls ended up losing 112-99, which must’ve made Khloe’s fans happy in the end.

Tristan Thompson
This isn’t the first time Tristan’s been heckled on the basketball court for his drama with Khloe. In fact, a fan was kicked out of a Sacramento Kings game (when Tristan was still on the team) in November 2021 for bringing up the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from the stands. Tristan later swapped teams to the Bulls after he was benched by the Kings during the Jan. 4 game against the LA Lakers. That was due to the baby drama with Maralee Nichols, the fitness model who gave birth to Tristan’s son, Angelou, in December.

Khloe has been done with Tristan because of his latest cheating incident. After a paternity test confirmed Tristan had fathered the child with Maralee, he took to Instagram to apologize to Khloe. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he said. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan & Khloe
Tristan is currently playing with the Bulls while co-parenting daughter True Thompson, 3, with Khloe. A source recently told HollywoodLife that while Tristan’s time on the Bulls “will be a nice distraction” from his personal life drama, “he still intends to see True as much as possible.” As for his third child, Maralee, 31, claimed the pro athlete hasn’t even seen his son Angelou yet.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” a rep for Maralee said to HL in a statement on Feb. 14. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.”