Kendall Jenner Awkwardly Reunites With Kourtney’s Ex Younes Bendjima After Scott Disick Drama

Kendall Jenner hung out in Paris with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima in a new video after Scott Disick claimed no one in their family was a fan of Kourtney’s romance with him.

Kendall Jenner, 26, spent some time with a familiar face during one of her latest outings in Paris, France. The model appeared to be hanging out at a table during a party with her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Younes Bendjima and others, including Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi, in a video posted by singer Mustafa the Poet on Feb. 28. She was all smiles when she looked at the camera for a second before it panned on the other attendees.

Kendall and Younes’ hangout comes as a bit of a surprise considering the latter was thought to be on the outs with the KarJenner family after his split from Kourtney. Khloe Kardashian hinted that he was “toxic” on Twitter in March 2021 and three months later, Kourtney’s other ex and father of her children, Scott Disick, told Andy Cohen that no one in the family was a fan of Younes’ relationship with Kourtney, during a Kardashian reunion special.

Younes seemed to throw shade right back when he shared private direct messages between him and Scott in Aug. In the messages, Scott seemed to criticize Kourtney’s new relationship with her now-fiance Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!?????” he wrote in the message, referring to PDA-filled pics of the couple on the internet. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes also shares his response to Scott, which read, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro,” he wrote. When sharing the exchange on his Instagram story, he also added the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Kourtney started dating Younes in 2016 after they met during Paris Fashion Week but by 2018, they broke things off for a short while. They seemed to rekindle their romance and lasted until around the end of 2019. Kourtney and her soon-to-be husband Travis got engaged in Oct. 2021.