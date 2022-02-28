Megan Fox Wears Fishnet Top & Looks Surprisingly Like Kim Kardashian In New Sexy Selfie

Megan Fox stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry photo! The ‘Transformers’ actress made fans do a double take in her latest snap.

Megan Fox made her social media followers stop scrolling from her latest sizzling social media snapshot. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Feb. 28 and shared a smoldering photo as the Transformers actress looked surprisingly like Kim Kardashian, 41.

“Offering myself to the Spice Girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice,” the brunette beauty captioned her post in reference to the hit 90s British girl group. However, several people noted that Megan resembled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star instead.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress and call out the uncanny similarities. “She’s been Kardashianized,” one follower commented. “I swore this was Kim when I first saw it [laughing emoji] gorgeous,” one fan wrote. “You look just like Kim K!” another responded.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images wore a black mesh halter-style crop top. Her signature dark locks were styled in loose, beachy waves and pulled back in two small pigtails. She opted for a glossy soft pink lip and matching eye makeup to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Megan has much to celebrate after announcing her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. The couple revealed the big news of their engagement on Jan. 12 with two Instagram videos featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring, as well as his romantic proposal.

As fans likely know, the pair began dating in 2020, and made their romance public after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green in May of that year and cited “irreconcilable differences,” and asked for joint legal/physical custody of their kids. The exes share three sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.