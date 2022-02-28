Lady Gaga Wears Short Shorts After Reuniting with Bradley Cooper at the SAG Awards — Photos

Lady Gaga may not have won at the SAG Awards but she’s definitely winning in the style department, rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts.

Lady Gaga, 35, may not have walked away from the SAG awards without any wins but she’s always a winner in the fashion department. The “Bad Romance” singer stepped out in Malibu for a coffee run rocking a baby pink sweater and white short shorts on Monday, Feb. 28. She completed the look with a bedazzled Louis Vuitton bag, light pink sneakers and matching pink cat-eye sunglasses.

She pulled her hair back into a chic updo for the occasion and wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the “Just Dance” singer was the center of attention at the SAG awards. She melted hearts as she reunited with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper four years after the film’s release. The two shared an adorable hug and beamed as they caught up with each other.

The “Paparazzi” singer glowed on the red carpet as she rocked a strapless white Giorgio Armani Privé gown with sparkling, gold embroidery. She completed the elegant look with a stunning necklace with diamond flowers and long dangly earrings. She rocked some stunning white eyeshadow and a shiny lip as her long blonde flowing hair was parted to the side.

While on the red carpet, she also spoke out on the current affairs in Ukraine. “This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other, and there’s so much going on in the world, and my heart really goes out to Ukraine, and I think tonight, we should all really sit in the gratitude of this,” she told E!

The Grammy Award-winning artist was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. She lost out in that category to Jessica Chastain who won for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Even though it wasn’t a victorious night for the songstress, she had some great support. At one point during the night, Lady Gaga was spotted crying as Lifetime Achievement Award winner Helen Mirren consoled her and pulled her in for an embrace. Unfortunately, she won’t have the chance to redeem herself at the Oscars because she wasn’t nominated.