Reese Witherspoon Amps Up A Little Black Dress With Major Bling & A Crazy Blue Sash At The SAGs

Reese Witherspoon looked absolutely stylish as she strutted down the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, looked fabulous as always at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. She rocked the red carpet as she wore a Schiaparelli little black dress with a super unique neckline that curled up at both ends. She added some color to the look with a wild baby blue sash. Her larger-than-life sash flowed across the floor as she showed off her SAG Awards look at the foot of her staircase.

Reese also proved that she’s the queen of bling with this look! A stunning diamond necklace draped across her neck and she paired it with matching earrings. Her hair flowed over her right shoulder as she gave the camera her best smolder. She looked absolutely beautiful in a full bareMinerals makeup look. Her makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan described Reese’s baby blue sash as “fresh” and paired it with a complimentary coral that left her looking bright, fresh and glowing.

Reese was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show Season 2. She plays Bradley Jackson, the new girl at a top morning show. The first season was exposing the sexual misconduct that created a toxic work environment at the show. Season 2 has delved more into Alex’s personal life as she got romantically involved with Laura Peterson played by Julianna Margulies. She’s also looking a new brunette ‘do, a very different look than we’re used to seeing on the Sweet Home Alabama actress.

Season 2 was also about some of the characters coming into their own. Reese was able to relate to that on a personal level once she entered her 40’s. “I think it’s just a lifelong thing for me, too, like learning that I don’t have to please everybody, that I don’t have to make everybody happy, that you can’t make everybody happy,” she told THR. “That’s such a journey and such an important place to land at … I remember a girlfriend saying to me, ’40 is so great, it’s going to just change your world.’ So maybe it was in my forties that I started to feel that way.”

And 40s turns out to be a great look for Reese too! She has proved that age is just a number as she has twinned her daughter Ava Phillippe a number of times. From celebrating the end of dry January with a glass of wine to rocking the red carpet at a movie premiere, the mother and daughter duo have proved they’re thick as thieves. They’ve even been mistaken for each other of times– and Reese certainly doesn’t complain when that happens!