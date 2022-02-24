Alicia Witt’s Parents’ Cause Of Death Revealed 2 Months After Their Mysterious Deaths

Alicia Witt’s parents’ cause of death has been revealed after they were mysteriously found dead in their Massachusetts home in December.

A cause of death has been released for Alicia Witt‘s parents after their sudden deaths in Dec. 2021. It was revealed on Feb. 23 that the cause of death for Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, was “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold, according to death certificates issued by the state medical examiner’s office and obtained by The Telegram & Gazette.

The announcement came two months after the 46-year-old Walking Dead star revealed the news that her parents were found dead in their Massachusetts home. When Alicia hadn’t heard from her parents in a while, she asked for a family member to go and check on them at their home. That’s when she said that the couple was found dead.

“After not hearing back from my parents for several days, I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them,” the actress shared at the time. “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”