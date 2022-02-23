Fashion

Paulina Gretzky Rocks Strapless White Mini Dress As She Kicks Off Bachelorette Party On Private Jet

paulina gretzky
Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock
Paulina Gretzky kicked off her bachelorette party in style when she rocked a skintight strapless white mini dress.

Paulina Gretzky, 33, officially kicked off her bachelorette party in Saint Barts and she looked fabulous while boarding the plane. Paulina threw on a skintight strapless white mini dress that highlighted her toned figure perfectly.

Paulina styled her white mini with a pair of white sneakers and a white cowboy hat that was bedazzled with crystal fringe. Meanwhile, all of her guests were dressed in head-to-toe pink outfits.

Paulina has been posting photos from the party including the stunning villa they’re staying at. The house was decked out in bridal decor including a massive dining table covered in flowers.

When Paulina landed, she ditched her white mini dress for another sexy number. She rocked a white one-piece swimsuit that was super cheeky, with a sheer white mesh cover-up on top.

Paulina is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this tight dress, she recently rocked a skintight SKIMS x Fendi jumpsuit. Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside.

She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.

Paulina and Dustin Johnson officially got engaged in August 2013 after seven months of dating and the couple shares two sons together, Tatum, 6, and River, 3. While the couple has been engaged for eight years, Paulina doesn’t think it’s strange, in fact, she spoke about her long engagement when she appeared on the May 20 episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast hosted by her Southern Charm friends, Austin Kroll and Craig Conover.